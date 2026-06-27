NCRTC submits DPR of RRTS connecting Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida

Gurugram: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has finalised the detail project report (DPR) for construction of Namo Bharat RRTS corridor connecting Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida. To finance the project, NCRTC is planning to secure a soft loan of ₹10,102 crore, said officials.

It has submitted the proposal to Haryana Mass Rapid Mass Transport Corporation (HMRTC) for review by the Haryana government. The 63km corridor will be constructed at a cost of ₹19,390 crore. Of the total length, 50km will fall in Haryana and 13km in Uttar Pradesh. The project will also include an integrated metro connectivity in Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida, said officials.

According to the DPR, the RRTS will have seven stations.Iffco chowk will serve as the starting interchange station, while two other stations are proposed at Sector-61 and Gwal Pahari in Gurugram. In Faridabad, stations are planned at Sainik Colony, Bata Chowk and Sector-87-88 intersection. Two more stations will come up in Noida Sector 142 and Surajpur.

The metro component of the project will also include five stations in Gurugram at Sector 29, Millennium City Centre, Sector 52/52A, Wazirabad and Sector 57. In Faridabad, metro stations are proposed at NIT-3, NIT-1, the Sector 12/13/14/15 intersection, Sector 80, Sector 81/82 intersection, Sector 85/86 intersection and Badshahpur. Three stations will be constructed in Noida and Greater Noida area, covering Noida’s Sector 135, Sector 141 and Suthiyana.

To finance the project, NCRTC is planning to secure a soft loan of ₹10,102 crore. Haryana’s share has been pegged at ₹4,555 crore, Uttar Pradesh at ₹1,364 crore and the Centre’s share at ₹3,367 crore.

An HMRTC official said the DPR was discussed in a board meeting chaired by state chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday. “The DPR is under review. Feedback will be sought from theGMDA, HSVP, Municipal Corporation Gurugramand departments concerned in Faridabad,” he said.

A Haryana government spokesperson on Monday said the RRTS project was discussed in detail during the meeting.