Nepalese suspect involved in heists across the country caught after encounter Gurugram

A 35-year-old Nepalese suspect wanted in dozens of heists in Gurugram and other major cities across the country, was caught after being injured in an encounter with crime branch team near Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sector 53 late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. He was caught near Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sector 53 late Wednesday night, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect was identified as Jagat Bahadur of Tikanpur in Kailali, Nepal. Officials said that Bahadur’s modus operandi was to befriend Nepalese nationals working as cooks, house helps or maids in bungalows and apartments in posh areas via social media. He used to then work as their replacement when they went on leaves and then commit burglary by making the house owner or occupants unconscious after sedating them.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said he used to enter India via passenger buses, reach the destination city, commit the crime and flee back to Nepal with stolen goods by hiring cabs.

“Every time, Bahadur used to prepare forged documents to change his identity before entering India,” he said. “He had committed a similar heist worth crores from a bungalow in Gurugram two years back and was wanted by the crime branch. The branch received input about his movement in Sector 53 area on Wednesday. He planned to target another family living in a bungalow there soon,” said Kumar.

Investigators said that Bahadur was on foot when the crime branch team led by inspector Narender intercepted him behind the stadium. They said that he opened fire on cops soon after they asked him to stop but the bullet hit the police vehicle.

Officials said that the crime branch officials asked him to surrender while firing a warning shot but Bahadur retaliated and opened fire three more rounds targeting police. Bahadur was shot in the right leg.

“He was taken to Sector 10A civil hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He will be arrested after being declared medically fit,” said Kumar, adding a pistol, six empty cartridges, a cutter, a plier, a screwdriver and other items were recovered from the spot.

Police officials said that last year, Bahadur and his associates had stolen valuables worth more than ₹20 lakh from a house in Mumbai. He had a similar case registered against him in Punjab, two in Uttarakhand besides one each in Gurugram and Mumbai.

Bahadur was arrested in Kailali, Nepal on July 14 after getting caught with valuables stolen from India. The crime branch is gathering information about the city where he had committed the crime. He had come out of jail on August 9 and travelled to Gurugram on August 11 for carrying out his next heist after which he had planned to flee Rajasthan for his next target.

On complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR for attempted murder was registered against Bahadur at Sector 53 police station on Thursday.