New fire ravages Aravalli; ‘illegal dumping’ blamed

A fresh fire broke out in the Aravalli forests near Khori Kala village in Nuh district early Wednesday, allegedly sparked by the illegal dumping and burning of industrial waste smuggled from neighbouring Rajasthan. The blaze, which continued into the morning, marks the third major forest fire in the area this season and underscores growing environmental threats in the ecologically sensitive Aravalli belt. Fresh garbage burning in Aravalli Hills at Khori Village, district Nuh, in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, unidentified individuals set fire to garbage dumped in the forest zone late Tuesday. When a team led by the Tauru sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) reached the site on Wednesday morning, the fire was still active and was later extinguished by the fire department.

“This is a sensitive, ecologically important zone, and we have zero tolerance for such violations,” said Nuh deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, who convened an emergency meeting with the SDM and forest officials. He said the forest department has been directed to register fresh FIRs and intensify joint enforcement drives involving the police, forest, and pollution control departments. “I have instructed officers to pursue arrests, step up night patrols, and coordinate with Rajasthan authorities, as much of this waste originates from across the state border,” he added.

Forest officials said this is the third such fire in recent weeks. On May 2–3, a similar incident scorched nearly half an acre of forest land, prompting FIRs under Sections 223(b) and 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In past incidents, two tractors were seized, and a notice was served to the village sarpanch for alleged negligence.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Pradeep Gulia said the latest fire was not initially reported to the department. “We have now sent a team to assess the damage and instructed field staff to submit a detailed report for further legal action,” Gulia said.

Nuh deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said strict monitoring has already been initiated across the affected zone, and all concerned officials have been placed on alert. “We have alerted all departments and directed the SDM Tauru to ensure strict enforcement. Stern action will be taken against those found responsible. A review meeting has already been called on Friday to assess the action taken so far and finalise the future course of crackdown,” Meena said.

Residents and environmentalists raised concerns over repeated violations. Advocate Haseen Khan, who flagged the fire on social media, called it “an ecological crime being committed in broad daylight”. He demanded strict enforcement, suspension of negligent officials, and real-time surveillance of the Aravalli region. Investigations are underway, and officials said more legal action will follow.

Environmental activist Vaishali Rana, who has been raising concerns over the destruction of the Aravallis in Nuh, called the recurring fires a symptom of systemic failure. “We are witnessing the slow death of Haryana’s Aravallis due to illegal mining, waste dumping, and now these fires. There is no real-time monitoring, no deterrent action. Until violators face heavy penalties, confiscation of vehicles, and sealing of properties, these crimes will continue,” Rana said, urging immediate deployment of joint enforcement teams and surveillance in forested areas.