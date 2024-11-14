Menu Explore
New Gurugram residents ask MCM for parking spaces

ByLeena Dhankhar
Nov 15, 2024 05:24 AM IST

UANG and representatives from GLS-92, Signature Roselia-95A, ROF Ananda-95, and Pyramid Urban Homes-86 asked MCM to allocate land

The United Association of New Gurugram (UANG), a collective of resident welfare associations in New Gurugram areas, have submitted a formal proposal to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) to establish paid parking facilities in affordable group housing societies (GHS).

Residents said that rapid population growth in GHS across Gurugram has led to a growing demand for designated car parking spaces. (HT Archive)

In a meeting with MCM officials and society representatives, UANG and representatives from societies such as GLS-92, Signature Roselia-95A, ROF Ananda-95, and Pyramid Urban Homes-86 asked MCM to allocate municipal land near such housing societies for the paid parking facilities.

“This would be a win-win model, providing a much-needed service to residents while generating revenue for MCM,” said Praveen Malik, a representative of UANG.

Residents said that rapid population growth in GHS across Gurugram has led to a growing demand for designated car parking spaces. With the absence of parking provisions under the Building Code 2008 for affordable GHS, residents face daily challenges of traffic congestion and chaotic situations.

Residents said that Gurugram, a blend of urban and rural zones under MCM, has witnessed an influx of families in affordable housing societies. More than 10 such GHS projects are operational, housing approximately 8,000 families, while another 10 societies are nearing possession. Despite the increasing car ownership among residents, these societies lack parking spaces, forcing vehicles onto public roads and creating traffic bottlenecks. “This often leads to law-and-order issues and inconvenience for commuters,” said Malik.

MCM’s additional commissioner, Jitender Kumar, assured residents that their demands would be reviewed. “The residents have presented their case, and we are evaluating it. This is a policy decision, and we will place their suggestions before the commissioner for further consideration,” Kumar said.

