New waste collection agency advises Ggm RWAs against paying unauthorised vendors

The new door-to-door waste collection agency in Gurugram has asked various resident welfare associations (RWAs) on Thursday across the city not to pay any user charges to unauthorised vendors who are illegally collecting money for waste management services. The Gurugram skyline. (HT File)

In a letter addressed to RWAs, the agency – Bimalraj Outsourcing – emphasised that many vendors operating in the area do not have the required tender and are demanding money without legal authority.

Officials said there is a single agency given the tender to collect door-to-door waste since June 15.

According to the new waste management plan, user charges for waste collection will be deducted directly from property tax, eliminating the need for residents to pay vendors separately. The agency’s notice aims to curb activities of unauthorised vendors and ensure a streamlined and transparent process for waste collection, said officials.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that the new plan is designed to improve efficiency and transparency in collection of user charges. “By integrating user charges into property taxes, we aim to prevent illegal collections and ensure that the funds are used appropriately for waste management services,” he said.

Prakshit Singh, director Bimalraj Outsourcing Pvt Ltd, the company responsible for waste collection, said that the challenge they are facing is role of illegal vendors. “In many areas different private vendors are collecting charges and the amount is not fixed. Also, many residents don’t even pay for months. We have informed RWAs that they should not pay to anyone since the new revenue model will come into place,” he said.

The administration has also assured residents that strict action will be taken against vendors found to be operating without proper authorisation. This step is part of a broader initiative to enhance waste management services in Gurugram and ensure that all processes are conducted legally and transparently.