NGT takes up complaint on ‘illegal commercial activity’ in Gurugram’s Sec 27

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognisance of a complaint regarding alleged environmental violations and unauthorised commercial activity on a plot of land under private ownership in Sector 27, near Galleria Market. In its May 30 order, the NGT directed that notices be issued to concerned parties, seeking responses before the next hearing on July 4, 2025. The NGT bench, comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted the matter raised “critical environmental concerns.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The proceedings follow a petition filed by Shiv Kumar Dubey, a local resident, who alleged that a large patch of land near Hamilton Court condominium has been illegally converted into a commercial hub, including shops, eateries, and vends—without mandatory approvals from the authorities.

The NGT bench, comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted the matter raised “critical environmental concerns.”

According to the complaint cited in the NGT order, the commercial establishments on the site allegedly operate illegal diesel generator (DG) sets, dump and burn waste, and lack a sewage treatment plant. Dubey submitted that these violations have deteriorated air quality, increased noise pollution, and caused respiratory issues for residents and office workers nearby.

The order also mentioned a February 2025 inspection by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd, which reportedly confirmed illegal electricity connections and unauthorised resale of power by landlords. While power supply was disconnected following the inspection, DG sets continue to be operated, Dubey claimed.

“The applicant has submitted that he works in the vicinity... and has been directly affected by the severe environmental pollution,” the order stated.

“The directions of the NGT will be followed and action will be initiated to curb violations,” said district nodal officer, enforcement and district town planner, RS Bhath.