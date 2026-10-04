NHAI approves plan to build flyover, underpass near Cyber City

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday said it has issued in-principle approval to DLF to construct a three-lane flyover from Ambience Mall to Cyber City and a three-lane underpass from Moulsari Avenue towards Delhi, underneath the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The projects aim to reduce congestion between Sirhaul and Shankar Chowk.

The projects aim to reduce congestion between Sirhaul and Shankar Chowk.

Earlier, the Haryana government had approved the DLF.

According to the NHAI, DLF will bear full financial and execution responsibility for the project and must comply with applicable NHAI policy guidelines and deposit all prescribed charges, including fees and performance-related bank guarantees.

“ The entire cost towards planning, design, approvals, construction, supervision, utility shifting, land acquisition (if any), operation and maintenance, and all other incidental expenses shall be borne by Mis DLF Ltd., and there shall be no financial liability whatsoever on NHAI,” NHAI stated the approval letter.

The flyover from the U-turn underpass on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Ambience Mall up to Cyber City, on the Delhi to Jaipur side of the highway, will provide direct connectivity to Ambience Mall up to Cyber City, allowing vehicles to avoid possible conflicts at Moulsari Avenue, Shankar Chowk and from the through traffic going towards Gurugram and Jaipur.

The flyover will run parallel to the existing flyover on the highway and above the service road.

The underpass on the highway to be constructed from Moulsari Avenue Road towards Delhi will allow vehicles to move under the expressway and join the traffic towards Delhi in the middle lanes to avoid rush, the proposal said.

A key condition imposed by NHAI is that any reduction in the service road’s existing lane configuration caused by construction of the proposed elevated flyover must be compensated by providing equivalent carriageway width at grade on both sides. This is intended to ensure the corridor’s overall traffic-carrying capacity is not reduced, a highway authority official said.

The highway authority has also stipulated that a competent agency must prepare detailed engineering drawings, design calculations, traffic studies, structural designs, drainage arrangements, and road-safety measures, and submit them to NHAI for examination and approval before construction begins.

It also stated that traffic management during construction will be another major requirement and that a detailed traffic management plan must be implemented, with approval from the traffic department, before each stage of construction.

A senior DLF official, who did not wish to be named, said the company will spend around ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore to construct the projects.