NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. According to the authority, a small portion of the stretch has been barricaded so that repairs can set quickly.
The flyover developed minor cracks on Sunday, following which traffic was regulated for some time. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
According to a NHAI official, overloaded trucks frequented this stretch, which resulted in the damage. Traffic police, meanwhile, said that they were not alerted about the incident. “We weren’t informed about the incident. Our marshals crossed the stretch multiple times today but did not report any cave-in or other defects,” a senior traffic police official said.
Education department clerk caught taking bribe in Gurugram
Htreporters@hindustantimes.com Gurugram: The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a clerk posted at the District Elementary Education Officer's (DEEO) office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. Pawan Kumar allegedly demanded ₹20,000 for clearing a bill of Rs 1.66 lakhs spent on the treatment of a retired headmistress. According to a complaint filed by a resident of Lohatki village, Rajkumar, his wife Chandrakanta retired from the education department in 2010.
DTCP recommends FIR against developers of illegal colony, 160 acres cleared in July
Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday said recommended that an FIR be registered against three persons for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Silani village in Sohna. The enforcement department, Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement said, has written to the city police department to take action against the developers of the illegal colony because they had no permission to develop such a project from the competent authority.
Man jumps off building in Gurugram to escape police custody, injured
Gurugram: A 28-year-old man under trial was injured while allegedly trying to escape from police custody on Monday, officials said. According to police, Raju has been identified as Raju Kumar from Darbhanga in Bihar. He was arrested by police on Sunday for his alleged involvement in theft at a warehouse in Sector 10A. Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said Raju was arrested late night from Saraswati Enclave and was being produced in court on Monday morning.
Expect rain only next Thursday, sultry weather in Gurugram till then, says IMD
Gurugram: TGurugramis expected to remain mostly dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, while there is a possibility of light to moderate thunder showers in some parts of Haryana, officials of the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. IMD officials said that the first week of August is likely to remain relatively dry as monsoon activity over parts of Punjab and Haryana has weakened. The city had received 246mm of rainfall in June and July.
New Haryana govt land pooling policy to protect the interests of land owners
Gurugram: The Haryana government has released a new land pooling policy to protect the interests of land owners and ensure that adequate land is available for urbanisation and industrial development across the state, officials said on Monday. Under this policy, the government will give a land owner a land entitlement certificate, which can be traded or mortgaged. The policy will apply to owners offering land for a specific development project.
