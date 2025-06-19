Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
NHAI to conduct feasibility study to decongest Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk

ByAbhishek Behl
Jun 19, 2025 07:46 AM IST

On the flood mitigation front, GMDA informed NHAI that a temporary earthen drain had been constructed to divert stormwater from Narsinghpur to the Badshahpur drain

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will conduct a feasibility study to ease traffic congestion at Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk, and the service lanes near Ambience Mall along NH-48. The decision came during a coordination meeting with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in Delhi on Wednesday, where the two agencies also agreed to intensify flood mitigation efforts along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav and GMDA CEO Shyamal Misra during a meeting at NHAI headquarter in Dwarka Delhi. (HT Photo)
Held at the NHAI headquarters in Dwarka, the meeting was chaired by NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav and GMDA CEO Shyamal Sarkar. Senior officials from both agencies were present.

“The issue of traffic snarls at Rajiv Chowk and Shankar Chowk was discussed at length. NHAI will now carry out a feasibility study to explore new or alternative routes, create additional infrastructure, and identify other remedial measures to ease traffic and enhance safety,” a GMDA spokesperson said. The study will also examine the congested service road along Ambience Mall.

On the flood mitigation front, GMDA informed NHAI that a temporary earthen drain had been constructed to divert stormwater from Narsinghpur to the Badshahpur drain. NHAI, in turn, committed to cleaning three culverts at Narsinghpur on priority to enable faster water discharge.

Additionally, several flood-prone locations under NHAI jurisdiction were flagged during the meeting, including Iffco Chowk, Medanta Underpass, Rajiv Chowk, and the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. NHAI was tasked with cleaning surface drains at these hotspots ahead of the monsoon.

“GMDA will provide all necessary support to NHAI in their flood-mitigation work. Both agencies will expedite joint action to ensure a clean and functional drainage network at these key locations,” the spokesperson added.

News / Cities / Gurugram / NHAI to conduct feasibility study to decongest Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk
