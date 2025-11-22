NHAI to install iron grills along Dwarka expressway to prevent accidents, illegal entry

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started installingiron grills on both sides of the 19 km stretch of the Dwarka Expressway to prevent illegal entry of vehicles, wrong side driving and reduce accidents caused by stray animals in the city, said officials on Friday, adding that this work is going on several other stretches of the city and will be completed in the next four months. Last week, NHAI had started toll operations on the busy road. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior NHAI official said, “The grills are being installed to prevent accidents on the road due to stray animals, wrong side entry and exits. An amount of ₹50 crore will be spent on this work”, he said.

As per NHAI official there are 40 to 50 illegal cuts on the Dwarka expressway due to which vehicles enter and exit the road illegally, making road conditions unsafe. “The grills will also ensure that residents and commuters use designated entry and exit points for accessing the carriageway. Some of the RWAs have opposed the work saying that it will hamper their movement but we cannot compromise with the safety of commuters,” said a NHAI official, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, residents of the residential sectors along the stretch opposed the move and said that grills will hamper the movement of commuters, who use the expressway daily. “The residents of the area who do not have access from the highway will face problems. There is an urgent need for construction of service roads so that movement of vehicles is not restricted,” said Sunil Sareen, deputy convenor, Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association.

Built at a cost of ₹9,000 crores, the Dwarka Expressway is 29 kilometres in length with 19 kilometres in Gurugram and remaining in Delhi. Last week, NHAI had started toll operations on the busy road.