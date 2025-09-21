Nine Sohna officials face notices for skipping resolution camps

Notices were issued to nine officials of the Sohna subdivision for failing to attend Samadhan Shivirs (Resolution Camps) held on Thursday under the directions of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, officials said on Friday. The SDM, through official notices, sought explanations from senior officials for not marking their presence.

Akhilesh Kumar, sub-divisional officer (SDM) of Sohna, expressed displeasure over the absence of senior officials, including the additional district magistrate (ADM). “If the replies to these notices are not satisfactory, disciplinary action will be taken,” Kumar acknowledged. He said dereliction of such duties would not be tolerated since they concern public welfare.

Only three departments, finance, social justice and empowerment, and agriculture, were reported present at the grievance redressal camps. The meetings are organised regularly every Monday and Thursday to help residents with pending issues.

“The purpose of these formal meetings came into question due to officials either not showing up or sending their junior officers to attend them,” a senior official said, adding the notices were issued to send a message that such meetings must be taken seriously.

Among those absent were the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), senior medical officer (SMO), sub-divisional officers of the public health engineering department (PHED) and irrigation department, and senior officials from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), forest range, and representatives of food safety and child development.