Nuh: 26 booked for rioting, stone-pelting over land dispute in Bai

Nuh:Police have booked 26 unidentified persons from two groups for allegedly pelting stones at each other over a land dispute in Bai village of Nuh district on Tuesday, officials said. Officials said the police were alerted around 6 pm on Tuesday after stone-pelting began, following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the village within 30 minutes. (Representational image)

The violence, which went on for hours, escalated later when several youths allegedly barged into the house of a resident, Tahir Hussian, 50, claiming ownership of the disputed land, officials added.

A senior official at Akera police station said Hussian’s family members were allegedly stopped from entering the village by some unidentified men, who later assaulted them using sticks.

“Based on his complaint, the accused later began pelting stones from the rooftop of their houses late Tuesday evening. Around 20-25 men then broke into his house and assaulted his daughter Farhana (single name),17, and his brother, Anshu (single name),” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Investigators said Farhana and Anshu sustained grievous injuries. Anshu was referred to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak for treatment. “Both are currently stable. Hussain has alleged that his neighbours had threatened him a day earlier to withdraw the case related to the five-acre land,” the senior official said.

“An FIR under sections 190 (provisions of unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 324(4) provisions of mischief of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the suspects. Our teams are scanning the CCTV footage and interrogating eyewitness accounts to ascertain their links to the incident,” said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police.

Kumar added that strict action, including arrests, would be followed against the accused for unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt.