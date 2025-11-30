Search
Nuh espionage: Lawyer suspected to have passed information on Golden Temple to Pakistan

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 03:14 am IST

A senior police officer said, "Khan was providing PIOs information of various places such as the Golden Temple and was also playing the role of their financier in India by receiving funds in his three bank accounts.

The 26-year-old Nuh-based lawyer, Mohammad Rizwan Khan, who was arrested in an espionage case on Wednesday based on inputs by central agencies, is suspected to have passed on information about the Golden Temple, its security management and other vital installations in Punjab to Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) in Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

Police officers said that they recovered photographs of the Golden Temple and its premises from Khan's mobile phone.
Police officers said that they recovered photographs of the Golden Temple and its premises from Khan’s mobile phone. (AP)

Police officers said that they recovered photographs of the Golden Temple and its premises from Khan’s mobile phone. They said he had visited the temple earlier this year.

A senior police officer said, “Khan was providing PIOs information of various places such as the Golden Temple and was also playing the role of their financier in India by receiving funds in his three bank accounts, making cash withdrawals and handing them to a sweetshop owner named Ajay Arora at Shahkot in Punjab’s Jalandhar.”

Investigators said that a Nuh police team, led by senior police officer is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Punjab on Khan and Arora’s disclosures.

Investigators added that efforts were being made to nab those linked with Arora, especially those who took the funds from him. The team is also trying to recover cash in possession of Arora.

According to police, there is a strong possibility that funds were being sent to banned Khalistan-supporting organisations in Punjab.

“It is too early to say anything at present. Information about the recoveries will only be known after the police team returns from Punjab. Attempts are on to dismantle this entire terror-funding network with help of central agencies,” a senior police official said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
AI Summary AI Summary

Mohammad Rizwan Khan, a 26-year-old lawyer from Nuh, was arrested for espionage, suspected of sharing sensitive information about the Golden Temple with Pakistani intelligence. Police found photographs of the temple on his phone and allege he acted as a financier, funneling funds to a sweetshop owner for Khalistan-supporting organizations. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the network.