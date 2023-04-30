Nuh police seek 40 expert investigators for help in cybercrime probe

Gurugram: Following a district wide crackdown on cyber criminals, the Nuh police will get 40 expert police officers from across the state to help in the investigation of cases. Gurugram, India-April 28, 2023: STF operation against cybercriminals allegedly involved in financial fraud cases, police carried out multiple raids at cybercrime hot-spot areas in the Nuh on Thursday late night apprehended 125 hackers and recovered the ATM card, Card Swipe Machine, Mobile Phone, Laptop, Motorcycle and Tractor, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 28 April 2023. (Photo/HT)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

Varun Singla, the superintendent of Nuh police, said that these 40 officers, from the rank of inspectors to assistant sub-inspectors, will reach Nuh on Sunday and will help investigate the cybercrime cases registered after Thursday’s raid.

The SP said that they have requested the DGP to make available the expert cybercrime officers from across the state.

“We are getting the officers after orders from DGP. He had ordered the raid after we conceptualised the entire operation to crackdown on the organised cybercrime network in Nuh. We gathered information from 200 cybercrime FIRs registered across the state in the last one-and-half months to pinpoint the suspects involved in them and the villages from where they were active before carrying out the raid,” he said.

Singla said that they were also coordinating with the Union ministry of home affairs’ Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

“We will share the phone numbers, bank accounts and all other details collected with the I4C. It will help in ascertaining which other areas of the country these suspects have committed crimes. Afterwards, we will share details with the state police concerned for action against them,” he said.

Investigators said that 16 FIRs were registered after the raids across 300 locations in 14 villages by a massive contingent of 5,000 police personnel consisting of STF and other wings. Around 65 suspects have been arrested and taken on police remand for detailed interrogation.

They said that most of those arrested were found possessing fake documents on the basis of which they were carrying out the activities.

Singla, meanwhile, said that these suspects don’t leave any money parked in the bank accounts they operate.

“However, we will still gather their details. Besides, we will also target the proceeds of crime which are mainly movable and immovable assets amassed over a period of time by these cyber criminals to get them attached permanently,” he said.

All the digital devices seized during the raid will be soon sent to forensic laboratories for analysis, he said.

Meanwhile, Vijay Partap Singh, Gurugram deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the crackdown in Nuh will also help bring the cybercrime incidents down in the city.

“In several cases, the conmen operated from Nuh. Thus, we had also sent a contingent of 500 police personnel, including those from the crime branch, to Nuh to assist in the raids,” he added.