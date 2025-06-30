Nuh village gets temporary police post

A temporary police post has been set up in the Basai Meo village to ensure round-the-clock check on rampant illegal mining and other criminal activities in the region. The move comes after orders from the state government and Supreme Court concerning illegal mining activities along the Nuh border. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Ferozpur Jhirka has been tasked with coordinating closely with the mining department and forest officials to monitor the area and prevent illegal activities. (HT Archive)

According to the district police order, a dedicated team led by sub-inspector Jagdish Singh, along with eight other personnel from separate units of Nuh and Haryana Armed Police (HAP), has been deployed at the post . Their primary responsibility is to prevent illegal mining, monitor transportation of mined minerals, and maintain law and order in Basai Meo and surrounding areas.

A road was constructed in November last year illegally through protected Aravalli forest land in Basai Meo village. Following a Supreme Court petition filed by locals in the same month, the chief election commissioner (CEC) submitted a report confirming the violation, which led to suspension of the village sarpanch earlier this year. The Haryana chief secretary later admitted in an affidavit to the apex court that the forest department had failed to take timely action, triggering criticism from environmental groups.

According to forest officials, the department had blocked the illegal path in January this year to halt mining and encroachment. FIRs were also registered against three revenue officials for facilitating the illegal construction, but follow-up enforcement has been slow.

Deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena confirmed the setting up of police post and stressed on a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal mining and other crimes such as cyber fraud and drug trafficking. “We are committed to taking strict action against all forms of illegal activities. Our teams will act firmly against illegal mining, cybercrime networks, drug trade and any element trying to disturb peace in the district,” Meena said.

The temporary police post, officers said, will remain operational until permanent infrastructure is sanctioned by the government. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Ferozpur Jhirka has been tasked with coordinating closely with the mining department and forest officials to monitor the area and prevent illegal activities. SHO Sadar Ferozpur Jhirka will supervise the functioning of the police post, ensuring day and night vigilance and necessary legal action against offenders.

Meena said directives have also been issued for daily night inspections by gazetted officers to maintain accountability of deployed personnel. The district administration has also appealed to residents to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities to help protect the Aravalli foothills.

Police said this was an only case in Haryana where a cyber fraudster operating from a foreign country was arrested soon after landing in India.