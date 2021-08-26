Offices reminded to strictly follow Covid-19 safeguards

With government and private offices starting to reopen with full staff strength, the health department on Thursday reached out to the district administration and police commissioner’s office to circulate an advisory on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by offices for preventing transmission of the Covid-19 infection.

“As directed by the state health department on Thursday, both government and private offices have to follow the office SOPs to prevent Covid-19 infection from spreading. The district administration will be circulating the advisory to all corporate offices and industrial units that are running with full attendance. Even as the daily Covid-19 cases are on a downward trend, offices will have to follow appropriate Covid-19 behaviour, observe social distancing and ensure their staff is fully vaccinated,” Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said.

The district on Thursday reported six new cases of coronavirus infection. At least 72 cases are currently active, while the total tally is 181,039. The death toll is 922.

According to Yadav, offices will have to follow SOPs issued by the union ministry of health and family welfare on February 13 this year. This includes symptom checks at entrances, extra precautions for workers who are at a higher risk of contracting the infection, like older people, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions, mask hygiene at all times inside the offices, restrictions on the number of people in elevators and regular sanitisation of office premises in case positive cases are detected.

The district administration officials are also preparing for a possible third Covid-19 wave and met representatives of private companies regarding the installation of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants for medical use.

Additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said that 14 oxygen plants will be installed in the district under Corporate Social Responsibility, of which six plants have been set up by Maruti Suzuki India Private Limited and one by Powergrid, which is the biggest oxygen plant in the state with a capacity to generate 1,650 litres per minute ( LPM). In a statement issued by the district administration, the remaining plants to be set up by other companies are in the process of being installed.