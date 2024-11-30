Officials bust fake hospital in Manesar, arrest man impersonating doctor

The Haryana chief minister’s flying squad and health department officials raided a fake hospital located opposite to the National Security Guard campus in Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, and arrested a man who was impersonating a doctor and treating patients, police said on Saturday. Police said that the hospital was likely operating for at least five years. (Representational image)

Police said that the hospital was likely operating for at least five years, according to a birth record register found on the scene in which the oldest entry was for January 14, 2020, and another register for OPD and fees payments in which the oldest entry was for April 1, 2021. Both registers were seized during the raid.

They said a provisional registration certificate displayed inside the hospital was issued for running an X-ray centre.

The joint team conducted the raid at 2.40pm on Friday after receiving a tip about the hospital. The accused was identified as 33-year-old Anil Kumar of IMT Manesar.

When officials raided the premises, they found the accused sitting in his chamber, police said. A prescription bearing his seal and signature, which was for a patient he had treated an hour before the raid, was also seized from his table, said police.

“The prescription named the accused as Dr AK Yadav with an MBBS qualification along with a government-issued registration number which was fake,” he said.

The premises had six beds in two rooms, an operation theatre with several surgical and childbirth equipment including surgical blades and umbilical cord clamps, injectable and oral medicines, 18 filled birth report forms, summary and investigation forms, a birth certificate of a child born there, five forged seals bearing doctors’ names and other items, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that the accused had prepared forged documents showing himself as a registered doctor and the premises as a registered hospital. “He was arrested from the spot. Further investigation is underway to ascertain how many patients were treated there and how much money was amassed,” he added.

Based on a complaint from Manesar urban primary health centre medical officer Dr Parveen Kumar, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of National Medical Commission Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Manesar police station on Friday night.