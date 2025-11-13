One hospital sealed in Nuh for supplying illegal MTP kits, faking birth records

Health department officials in Nuh district on Wednesday sealed one private hospital in Ferozpur Jhirka sub-division, after uncovering the illegal supply of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits, oxytocin injections, and fake birth certificates, district health officials and police said. Inspector Jagbir Singh, station in-charge at City Firozpur Jhirka, said the 32-year-old woman named Mamata was arrested at the spot. (Getty Images)

The raid at ‘Mamta Hospital and Maternity Centre’ comes two days after eight hospitals in Punhana were booked for similar offences. Officials said the sealed facility was linked to two other hospitals nearby involved in fraudulent record-keeping of births and deaths and carrying out unregistered obstetric procedures.

Inspector Jagbir Singh, station in-charge at City Firozpur Jhirka, said the 32-year-old woman named Mamata was arrested at the spot.

Dr Mandeep Tewatia, member of the chief medical officer’s (CMO) team that led the raid, said the hospital had no authorisation to conduct deliveries. “Based on a tip-off, we found women trained as nurses involved in carrying out deliveries at the facility. The Mamta Hospital and Maternity Centre had no permission to do childbirth procedures,” he said.

Tewatia said the facility was allegedly secretly conducting deliveries and registering them at other nearby centres. “Many such facilities have not been registered on government-run portals. Two months ago, another hospital named Nida was sealed, where fake doctors without licenses or degrees were caught red-handed carrying out obstetric and gynaecological procedures,” he added.

According to official data, 15 FIRs have been registered since June 2025 against hospitals performing unregulated gynaecological procedures, nearly half from Punhana. “Many times, patients come to us last minute with excessive bleeding after visiting such unprofessional centres,” said Dr Maan Singh, CMO of Punhana sub-division.

Earlier this week, the Shabnam Healthcare Centre was raided and 43 forged birth slips naming eight hospitals were recovered, said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of Punhana City police station, adding that the owner fled before the raid. “We are still trying to ascertain his whereabouts,” he said. An FIR was registered on Tuesday under provisions of the MTP Act, NMC Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Singh warned that such unregulated facilities often operate under doctors’ names but are run by unqualified nurses and self-proclaimed practitioners. “Only the Registrar’s office is legally authorised to register births under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. MTP kits must be prescribed after a proper medical evaluation. Their open sale is illegal and can have serious implications for women’s health and the overall sex ratio,” he said.

A senior officer from Ferozpur Jhirka police said the owners have been booked under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the MTP Act, Section 34 of the NMC Act, and Sections 318, 420, and 337 of the BNS. “The accused will be arrested soon,” the officer said.

Officials noted that the drug control officer (DSO) post in Nuh under Haryana’s Food and Drug Administration remains vacant. “A new officer is expected to assume charge very soon,” a senior FDA official said.