One individual’s dreams changes multiple futures

As a young boy in Bhiwani, Sachin Gawri witnessed a sad reality that left a lasting impact on him. Bright, ambitious girls around him were often forced to abandon school as their families could not afford to educate them. He often told himself that when he grew up, he would ensure that girls like them would never have to give up on their dreams. Sachin Gawri, the founder and CEO of Rise Infraventures Limited. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Years later, after moving to Gurugram in 2012, that promise from his childhood began to take shape. Once he started earning, Gawri, now 32, said that he made it his personal mission to sponsor the education of girls from underprivileged families. What began as small, individual efforts soon grew into a larger vision. In 2019, he founded the Samidha Welfare Foundation, an NGO committed to empowering girls not just with education, but also with healthcare, emotional support, and pathways to meaningful careers.

When Samidha began its journey, only 16 girls were under its wing in 2021-22, he said. Today, that number has grown to 65. Under Gawri’s guidance, the girls are enrolled in reputed English-medium schools, ensuring that they grow with the same opportunities as their more privileged peers.

But Samidha’s mission goes beyond academics. “The girls are encouraged to explore sports, theatre, music, and dance, activities that help them build confidence and creativity. Yoga and mindfulness sessions ensure emotional resilience, while regular health check-ups, hygiene kits, and nutrition programs safeguard their physical well-being. For Gawri, these girls are more than students – they are the torchbearers of tomorrow,” he said.

Shaping lives

The impact of his work is visible in the lives of girls. Through vocational training and career guidance, many have secured jobs in varying fields, from hospitality to e-commerce to auxiliary medical care.

Take the story of Hannah Nagpal, a talented student and tennis player. With Samidha’s support, she earned a scholarship at A&M College in Alabama, United States, where she is studying Computer Science while also training in tennis. Then there is Usha Kataria, once a shy teenager who gained new skills and now works as a beautician, supporting herself and her family.

Each success story is proof that one man’s childhood dream is today shaping the destinies of young women who might otherwise have been denied their futures.

For Gawri, Samidha is not just an NGO – it is his life’s calling. His vision for the future is bold: to support at least 1,000 girls in the next five years, establish a dedicated learning and skill-development centre, and launch scholarship programs for higher education abroad.

“Every girl deserves the chance to study, to dream, and to achieve,” he said. “Education is not charity, it is justice. By supporting these girls, we are not just helping individuals, we are shaping families, communities, and ultimately, the nation.”

From the narrow lanes of Bhiwani to the cityscape of Gurugram, Gawri’s journey is a testament to the power of empathy. What began as a childhood promise has blossomed into a movement that is working to uplift generations.