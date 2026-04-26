Over 100 huts gutted as twin fires rage in factory and slum in Gurugram

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Haryana’s Gurugram within hours, including a blaze at a plastic factory-cum-godown in the Bajghera area in the early hours of Sunday and another that swept through a slum cluster near Sikanderpur late on Saturday night, gutting over 100 huts. Gurugram witnesses back-to-back fires at a factory and slum cluster

A blaze erupted around 2 am at a warehouse reportedly storing plastic scrap, thermocol, and other highly combustible materials, fire officials said, adding that the fire spread rapidly and intensified within minutes due to the presence of highly combustible materials.

Around six fire tenders are at the site to douse the flames. Given the scale of the blaze, police have evacuated nearby areas as well.

Factory workers, who initially tried to douse the flames on their own, alerted the fire department and police at 4.20 am.

The factory-cum-warehouse where the fire broke out is amid a cluster of scrap units, with several similar facilities operating in close proximity. Two adjoining wood warehouses were also caught in the blaze. The area is surrounded by multiple residential societies, including Zara Rosa and Parina High Rise, along with the densely populated Bajghera village.

Fire department officials said most units in the vicinity function as scrap processing facilities, handling iron and plastic waste. “The presence of large quantities of plastic significantly hampered firefighting efforts. However, workers at the site began removing materials soon after the fire broke out, which helped limit the extent of the damage. Fire operations are still underway at the site,” an official said.