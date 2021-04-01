Over 11,000 vaccinated in Gurugram

Over 11,000 people took the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, the day it was made eligible for all above 45 years of age.

Over the last few days, the footfall at vaccination centres, especially private ones, had been low. The unexpected high footfall meant that many hospitals utilised all their stock of alloted vaccines within a few hours of opening their vaccination drive at 9am.

Official data read that nearly 76.6% (8,480) people turned for their vaccination at multiple government facilities across the district, while private hospitals too confirmed a slight increase in the footfall compared to the last few days at 2,590.

“Since vaccination is now open for everyone above 45 years of age, the data of 11,000 people has not been divided into those above 60 or aged between 45 and 59 as done earlier. The overall footfall was high in the 198 vaccination centres. It is likely to increase further as vaccination will now be held on all days,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer.

At least 452 healthcare workers and 749 frontline workers also took the jab on Thursday.

Jitender Yadav, a cab driver, who arrived at the Wazirabad urban primary health centre (UPHC) said, “After hearing in the news that no medical certificate is required to get vaccinated, I decided to get the shot. I simply showed by ID proof, waiting for a few minutes until registration was done and thereafter got vaccinated.”

Dr Anjul Rao, medical officer at the UPHC, said, “The footfall has been high compared to last few days. Until noon, out of 58 people who got inoculated, nearly 43 were above the age of 45. In other centres too the turnout was good.”

Likewise, various sub-centres under Chanderlok UPHC, which included condominiums like Ridgewood Estate, Central Park, Magnolia and Beverley Park, at least 343 people were vaccinated till 1:30pm.

Dr Dipanshu, medical officer of the facility said, “Each site was given 150 doses. Even nearby private hospitals coordinated with us for vaccines. Since some were running were short, we immediately provided them with more than 500 doses.”

The restocking forced a slight delay. Baljeet, who came along with his parents to get vaccinated at Chanderlok UPHC, said, “We waited for almost 30 minutes and got vaccinated once the fresh doses arrived.”

In private hospitals, there was an improved turnout saw an improvement.

“Until last week, only 80 people were being vaccinated in a day. But on Thursday it was almost 150. The numbers will increase as we are ready to cover a large group of working population by holding camps in offices,” said Arpita Mukherjee, vice president, operations, Max Hospital. Affirming it, representatives from Fortis, Narayana and Medanta hospitals said that pre-registration for Friday has crossed 500.

According to CMO Yadav, in the last three days the cumulative target has been to cover 40,000 people. But they managed to exceed the target by administering doses to 41,595 people. Till now, over 1,38, 493 people in priortised age group and about 30, 317 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated.