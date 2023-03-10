Oyo CEO’s father falls to death from Gurugram high-rise

Ramesh Agarwal, 65, father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, died in a fall from the 20th floor balcony of his apartment in DLF The Crest condominium in Gurugram on Friday afternoon, police said. DLF's The Crest, where Ramesh Agarwal died in Gurugram. (PTI)

Agarwal lived with his wife.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east), said the incident took place at around 1pm. “We received information from DLF security that a person had fallen from the 20th floor in The Crest society, and he was taken to a private hospital for treatment. A team along with station house officer of Sector 53 police station went to the spot. The victim was declared ‘brought dead’,” Vij said, adding that it appeared to be a case of death by suicide.

“We have recorded the statement of deceased’s son Aashish Agarwal. Preliminary probe revealed that he died by suicide as the railing of the apartment is 3.5 feet high, and the fall could not have been accidental. We handed over the body to the family after the autopsy was conducted,” Vij said. He added that inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC, which relates to alleged deaths by suicide. The officer, however, said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

To be sure, a confirmation of what led to the death can only be made after a detailed probe.

Ritesh Agarwal is the founder of Oyo Rooms, a network of hotels that is among India’s most valuable hospitality sector firms. He got married on March 7.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day,” Agarwal said in a statement. “His death is a tremendous loss. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,” the statement added.

