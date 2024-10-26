Paedophile and serial killer gets life imprisonment in Gurugram

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ashwini Kumar sentenced paedophile and alleged serial killer Sunil, who is already on death row, to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Civil Lines in 2017. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh on the convict. The Legal Services Authority has been asked to give a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family. (Representational image)

Sunil was arrested in November 2018 during a probe into the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram. The convict revealed told police that he had killed at least 15 people in Gurugram, Delhi, Gwalior and Jhansi over the past seven years. He had confessed to raping and murdering at least three girls in Gurugram between 2016 and 2018. Sunil used to mostly target girls at bhandaras organized for religious events and used to kidnap them, rape them and then kill them.

On January 6, 2017, a man had filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station that his 6-year-old daughter went to the bhandara at Peer Baba to take prasad but did not return home, according to Dr Anju Rawat Negi and Kulbhushan Bhardwaj of the Farishte Group, a social organisation that helps rape victims.

The police registered a case and started searching for the girl. On January 25, 2017, the body of a child was found in a water tank in Drona Park at Rajiv Chowk and the family identified her as their missing daughter. The postmortem report revealed rape and strangulation after which sections of murder and Pocso Act were added to the FIR.

The police constituted an SIT in this case, which arrested Sunil, a resident of village Ganj in Uttar Pradesh.

“Strong evidence and witnesses were also presented in the court. Finding that the charges against the accused were proved, the court had last week declared the accused guilty and reserved the decision on his punishment which the court ruled on Friday. In another case, the court has also awarded a death sentence to this accused and some cases are still pending,” said advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj.