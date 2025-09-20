Palwal murder: Four nabbed for murdering father’s killer after two decades

Four suspects including one of the two siblings, who had shot dead Bijender Singh as a revenge of their father’s killing after two decades, were caught from various locations in Palwal on Thursday, police said on Friday. Teams of crime branch and district police were continuously carrying out raids at probable hideouts to nab the other suspects who were on the run.

According to police, the suspects were identified as Tushar (goes by single name), 21, the prime accused and his associates Kuldeep Kumar, 22, Gaurav Singh, 24, and Rajeev (goes by single name), 20, all residents of Kashipur village, Palwal. Tushar’s elder brother Dipanshu (goes by single name), 23, and their 13 more associates who are named accused in the FIR were still on the run.

Bijender, 60, was returning to his home from his field in Kashipur when Dipanshu, Tushar and their 16 more associates shot him dead at Kashipur on Monday morning, said police, adding that they had also assaulted his wife Shyamwati, 58, and later went to their home and opened fire on their son Sachin, 28, leaving him injured.

Police said, Bijender was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Palwal court in 2011 in the murder case of Pappu who was shot dead during panchayat election related violence in 2005. He was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2018 after he had challenged his sentence. Dipanshu and Tushar, Pappu’s sons who were toddlers at the time of their father’s murder, were teased by their peers for being cowardly for failing to take revenge which had filled them with rage and thus they murdered Bijender after two decades as revenge.

Sanjay Kadian, Palwal police public relations officer, said that the Tushar was presently on police-remand for interrogation for recovery of the pistols used in the murder.

“We are also questioning him to get clues of the whereabouts of his brother and other associates to nab them,” he said.

“Once Dipanshu is also arrested, it will become clear who had arranged and sourced the arms and ammunition for them and who had harboured them after the incident,” he said.

Kadian said that four teams of crime branch and district police were continuously carrying out raids at probable hideouts to nab the other suspects who were on the run.

“The situation in Kashipur was peaceful. However, some police personnel were still deployed there as a precautionary measure looking at the tension that built up between two sides after the murder,” he added.