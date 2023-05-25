Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man succumbs to injuries after being hit by vehicle

Man succumbs to injuries after being hit by vehicle

ByHT Correspondent
May 25, 2023 11:34 PM IST

A pedestrian died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Old Delhi Road in Gurugram. The victim, Satya Paul, was an e-rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh.

Gurugram: A pedestrian crossing the Old Delhi Road near Palam Vihar died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on May 22, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

Man succumbs to injuries after being hit by vehicle
Man succumbs to injuries after being hit by vehicle

Police said the deceased, identified as Satya Paul (40), a resident of Sector 6, was severely injured and was undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the national Capital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the incident took place at around 1pm and passers-by had rushed Paul to the government hospital in Sector 10A, from where he was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital. He said footage of several CCTV cameras are being scanned to trace the vehicle that hit him.

An FIR against the unidentified driver was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday, police said.

Police said Paul’s body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy. They said the deceased was an e-rickshaw driver and hailed from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accident death gurugram pedestrian + 2 more
accident death gurugram pedestrian + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out