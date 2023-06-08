Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 14 arrested

Police busted a fake call centre on Thursday that was operational from the Universal Trade Tower in Sector 49, Gurugram police said. Police said three fake call centres have been busted across the city in the last one week and all of them were cheating foreign nationals. (Representative image)

Police said 14 suspects, including the centre owner Aditya and tele callers were arrested from the spot by the raiding team led by assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Vipin Ahlawat.

ACP Ahlawat said, “The suspects were mainly targeting American nationals. They used a computer application to target the victims in the guise of giving technical assistance. By citing technical issues and getting them resolved, they used to cheat around $500 from each of their victims through gift cards and later redeemed them”.

Investigators said 14 laptops, five mobile phones and other items were seized during the raid which was carried out in the wee hours of Thursday.

