Police bust gang of cyber fraudsters in Gurugram

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Gurugram Police has arrested 14 people accused of defrauding people across India of nearly ₹3.58 crore. The arrests were made following investigations that uncovered 893 complaints related to the cyber fraud network, according to the Gurugram Police. The arrests were made following investigations that uncovered 893 complaints related to the cyber fraud network, according to the Gurugram Police. (Representational image)

The operation was led by assistant commissioner of police (Cyber Crime), Priyanshu Diwan, under whose supervision the cybercrime police teams from different stations across Gurugram apprehended the suspects, said police.

The suspects were identified as Sneha Kumari, a resident of Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, who was taken into custody on September 14 in connection with a case registered at Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar. Vishwajeet Singh, another suspect from Bhondsi, was arrested on August 25 by officials from Cyber Police Station, south Gurugram. “During questioning, the suspects revealed the names of gang members based on which raids were conducted at different locations,” said Diwan.

A team from Cyber Crime Police Station, east Gurugram, arrested 12 other accused — including Anuj Tiwari, Anupam alias Jack, Uwais Rahman, Abhishek Sehgal, Jitendra Bajaj, Mohammad Shah, and Mayank Kumar — in a series of raids conducted from September 11 to October 14, said police.

How the network operated

The investigation revealed that the suspects used fake Instagram profiles and posed as officials from international companies such as FedEx to dupe people.

Police recovered ₹21 lakh in cash and eight mobile phones during the raids. An analysis of the phones conducted by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C) found that the suspects were involved in defrauding their targets across the country to the tune of ₹3.58 crore.

A total of 45 cases have been registered against the accused, including five in Haryana, of which three are in Gurugram. “This is one of the largest cyber fraud networks we have uncovered. The technology used by the culprits was sophisticated, but our teams were successful in identifying and apprehending them. We will continue our efforts to ensure the safety of citizens from such online threats,” ACP Diwan said.

The accused are currently in police custody.