Police constable strangles live-in partner in Palwal, held
The suspect, identified as Ganesh Kumar from Badarpur, strangulated his partner after a scuffle broke out between them
Gurugram: Faridabad police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old police constable for allegedly murdering his live-in partner in Palwal. The suspect, identified as Ganesh Kumar from Badarpur, strangulated his partner after a scuffle broke out between them.
According to Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Kumar was posted in Palwal where he lived with his live-in partner, Sonam who only went by her first name, and their one-year-old daughter who has now been shifted to her grandparent’s house.
The police said that after strangling Sonam to death on June 27, Kumar packed her body and dumped it in the Agra canal in the Palwal area. “Regular tiffs took place between the couple on account of infidelity accusations and on June 27, they assaulted each other following which Kumar strangulated her to death,” he said.
After dumping the body in the canal, Kumar called Sonam’s brother and informed him that his sister left the home after an argument broke out between them.
Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson said, “The suspect along with the family members went around searching for the victim and tried calling a few friends and relatives. He took her family members in confidence.”
On July 1, the family members of the victim lodged a missing report at the Bhupani police station, Singh said. During the investigation, the police started suspecting Kumar’s role in Sonam’s disappearance and questioned him until he confessed, he said.
“Kumar confessed to the crime and revealed that he had packed Sonam’s body in a box and threw it in the canal,” Singh added. Kumar was taken on seven-days police remand.
Malhotra said that Kumar was recruited in the Haryana police in 2009 and in 2010 he married a woman constable in Palwal. “Due to a domestic dispute, his wife has been living separately with her two sons since 2017. In 2018, Kumar met Sonam who was a resident of Baghoula village in Palwal, in a marriage ceremony. They befriended each other and started living together in 2020,” he said.
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), local police, fire station teams and divers are searching for the victim’s body in Agra canal for the last two days, said police.
-
