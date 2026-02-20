Police record statements of parents after students miss board exams

The statements of eight parents were recorded on Thursday in regards with the FIR lodged on offcials from the Educrest International School in Sector 9B on Wednesday, said police. This follows police booking the chairman, principal, vice principal, coordinator and other school officials on Wednesday after 11 of its students could not write their Class 10 board examinations.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram police, said officials are collecting evidence such as fee receipts, from the parents. “Police will also question the four booked school authorities.”

The matter came to light on Tuesday when 11 Class 10 students of the school were unable to appear for the board examination because they were not issued admit cards. Following this, the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) verified the school’s credentials and found that the school was affiliated only to run classes 1 to 8 and lacked valid affiliation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 9 and 10. The department issued a notice to the school on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, one of the students’ fathers registered an FIR at the Sector 9A police station under sections 3(5) (common intention), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, HT spoke to the parents, who expressed anxiety and stress over their children’s future. “We are losing hope. We feel cheated, and seeing our child so disheartened makes it even harder,” said one parent, requesting anonymity. “Strict action must be taken against the school authorities for jeopardising our children’s future.”

Another parent, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the principal had visited some homes to speak with parents. “We are completely at a loss and don’t know what to do. All I want is for my child not to suffer,” she said.

Vinay Kataria, the school chairman, said, “We will approach the Supreme Court. We are also reaching out to parents, trying to assure them that we are committed to fighting for the children. Gradually, we hope to resolve the situation.”