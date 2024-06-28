Police reshuffle: Gurugram gets new joint CP, DCP (crime)

The Haryana government has transferred 23 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers and 27 Haryana Police Service officers — a major administrative reshuffle ahead of assembly polls scheduled later this year, people aware of the matter said on Thursday. This is the first major reshuffle of the police department carried out by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state. (HT Photo)

This is the first major reshuffle of the police department carried out by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state.

The people said the transfer orders, shared late on Wednesday, state that IPS officer Nazneen Bhasin has been appointed the Gurugram joint commissioner of police — a post that was lying vacant.

Bhasin, a 2007 batch officer, was earlier posted as the deputy inspector general of police at the Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi with additional charge of DIG (women safety) at the police headquarters, Panchkula.

This is not Bhasin’s first stint in Gurugram — she was earlier posted as the deputy commissioner of police (east) between 2012 and 2014. The 2007 batch officer has also served as the superintendent of police at Rewari and Nuh, and has led the special task force (STF) Gurugram.

During her stint as the Nuh SP, Bhasin collared several notorious criminals, including Mushtak Khan, 33 — wanted for shooting two policemen — from the Basirhat railway station in West Bengal, near the Bangladesh border.

In addition, the Saini government has also transferred 2015 batch IPS officer Narender Bijarniya as the deputy commissioner of police (crime) and SP STF, Gurugram. He replaces Vijay Pratap, who has been posted as the Nuh SP.

Bijarniya was the SP of Bhiwani, Rajasthan in August 2023 when communal riots broke out in the neighbouring district of Nuh, Haryana and spread across the region. However, the 2015 batch officer was instrumental in maintaining peace in Nuh, holding several meetings with Hindu and Muslim groups to ensure harmony in the district.