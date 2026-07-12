Police tighten security for Sushant Lok businessman after gang shootout

At least five armed police personnel have been deployed round the clock outside the residence of the businessman in Block A, Sushant Lok Phase I, following Thursday night’s firing incident and the subsequent encounter in which four alleged members of the Deepak Nandal gang were killed, Gurugram police said on Saturday. Police said the businessman, who had earlier declined protection despite extortion threats, has now accepted the enhanced security cover. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police said the armed personnel have been deployed in addition to the private gunmen accompanying the businessman due to the threat perception. Officials said he had also received extortion calls from another gangster in 2024.The enhanced security arrangement will remain in place until further orders, police said. However, they have not disclosed the number of businessmen whose security has been reviewed or strengthened following the incident.

A senior police official said the deployment would continue until further orders. “Besides, police personnel in plain clothes are also deployed in the area for surveillance. Routine patrol has also been increased,” he said.

Police officials said the security of several other businessmen who had earlier received threat or extortion calls from Deepak Nandal and other gangsters has also been reviewed, while patrolling around vulnerable locations has been intensified.

Another police official, requesting anonymity, said Nandal had allegedly demanded ₹10 crore from the businessman over the last three months. “When he didn’t budge to make payment, the firing on his house was planned to terrorise him and his family. However, the plan failed this time miserably, resulting in the killing of four of the five shooters after a heavy exchange of fire,” the official said.

While the businessman had earlier not sought police protection despite receiving extortion threats, he has now accepted the enhanced security cover offered by the Gurugram police following the firing incident.

Meanwhile, Gurugram police and the Special Task Force are coordinating with central agencies to trace Nandal. A Gurugram police official said a lookout circular had already been issued against him last year, and efforts to secure his deportation or extradition have been intensified.

A senior STF official, requesting anonymity, said investigations indicate that Nandal is hiding in London and is operating his gang through social media. The official added that five of his gang members have been killed in encounters so far, including four in Thursday’s gunbattle, while around 20 members are in jail.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said assistant sub-inspector Sunil Kumar and constables Manjeet Singh and Shamsher Singh, who were injured during the encounter, have been discharged after treatment. He added that Shivam, the surviving accused, is stable and has been shifted to a ward. Police will question him after his discharge to ascertain how the attack was planned and who supplied the weapons.

An FIR was registered against Nandal and the five gangsters at the DLF police station in Sector 29 under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 111(3) and 111(4) (organised crime), 121(1) (causing hurt to deter a public servant), 132 (assault on a public servant), 221 (obstructing a public servant), 262 (resisting lawful apprehension) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act, after the encounter on Friday.

Residents of Sushant Lok Phase I said they were still in shock after the encounter unfolded inside what they described as a well-secured gated neighbourhood with multiple security guards posted at entry points and for regular patrols. “Several families have their own security guards too, but the incident has shaken everyone to the core. No one expected such an encounter and the killing of criminals to take place at their doorsteps,” a resident, requesting anonymity, said, adding that they only hoped such an incident would never recur.

Another resident, who lives in the same bylane where the encounter took place, said many people were still on edge. “Most of us get startled even by a small noise outside and rush to check what happened. It may take some time to cope with this reaction. Police are deployed near our houses at present, which makes us feel secure,” she said.