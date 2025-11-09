Policing in Gurugram should match city’s character: Haryana DGP OP Singh

Haryana Police must redefine its public image through courtesy, empathy, and professional integrity, said Haryana’s director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on his first official visit to Gurugram on Saturday. In an exclusive interview with HT, after a review with the city’s top police brass at the commissionerate, the DGP discussed with Leena Dhankhar the challenges in policing and addressing the needs of the Millennium City. Haryana’s director general of police OP Singh

Edited excerpts:

Q1. What was the key message you conveyed to the Gurugram force?

My message was simple but firm—we must change the way people experience policing. Every officer on the field represents the entire force. When you stop a vehicle for checking, begin with courtesy: “I’m sorry sir/ma’am, we have to stop you for checking.” After conducting the required checks, thank them for their cooperation. These small gestures will humanise policing.

We must remove fear from our uniforms. Politeness doesn’t make you weak, instead, it earns you respect. The idea is to make every citizen feel safe in the presence of the police, not nervous.

Q2. Gurugram’s nightlife and urban lifestyle bring unique policing challenges. How do you plan to manage this without harassment?

Gurugram is like a magnet city, which attracts vibrancy, youth and energy. Our policing must match that character. I have directed the commissioner of police, Gurugram, to work closely with club and restaurant owners. If people are drinking, establishments must take responsibility to ensure that they are not driving.

Similarly, police shouldn’t harass people leaving clubs at night. Instead, hold establishments accountable to provide safe transport. We are issuing notices under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to errant outlets. It empowers police to prevent cognisable offenses, allowing them to act and stop a crime before it occurs. I have directed the commissioner to partner with nightlife businesses, instead of policing them with suspicion.

Q3. How will you go about “removing fear from policing”?

It starts with behaviour. Police personnel must speak with respect and act with restraint. They must say words like “thank you,” and “please”. They must remember that they are public servants, not enforcers of ego. Policing should be proactive, not performative.

Q4. Traffic chaos and road safety remain key issues in Gurugram. What directions have you given the commissioner?

I have instructed commissioner Vikas Arora to shift from manpower-heavy checking to technology-led enforcement. Let cameras and ANPR systems issue challans. Don’t stop every vehicle. Let’s build deterrence through systems, not stoppages.

We must also fix signage as many of them are in English or poorly located. I have ordered bilingual boards in Hindi and English to be placed strategically. Every driver, educated or not, deserves clear guidance on the road. DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan has been briefed about the same.

Q5. Cybercrime is a growing menace in Haryana. What is your plan to tackle it?

Cybercrime is the new frontier of policing. We are strengthening district cyber cells, adding trained investigators, and improving coordination with national agencies. But awareness remains the biggest weapon.

We’re launching campaigns to teach citizens how to identify fraud. Earlier, thieves broke into houses, now they break into your phone and social media accounts. The threat has evolved, so must we.

Q6. You gave a strong message to the police to stop complaining and start performing.

Let me be blunt, policing is not a job for complainers. I told my officers to stop finding excuses, start finding results. The public doesn’t see our struggles; they see outcomes. Haryana Police must stand for efficiency and honour.

Q7. What structural reforms are being rolled out to strengthen law and order?

I have asked every station house officer (SHO) to prepare a list of the top five active criminals in their jurisdiction. Similarly, ACPs, DCPs, and commissioners must track repeat offenders in their zones. These lists must be updated monthly. I have also directed that whistle-blowers, first responders, and volunteers be recognised publicly. Rewarding good behaviour inspires good policing.

Q8. What is your long-term vision for Haryana Police?

I want Haryana Police to be a symbol of integrity, professionalism, and compassion. We will use technology, discipline, and empathy in equal measure. Policing should never feel like persecution. The day citizens stop fearing the police and start trusting them, that’s when we will know we have succeeded.

Q9. Traffic is a key problem in Gurugram. Based on citizen feedback, how do you plan to act on it?

During my visit, several citizens raised concerns about chronic traffic bottlenecks, slow response to road accidents, and poor last-mile policing near commercial hubs and schools. I have instructed the commissioner to hold weekly on-ground reviews with traffic DCPs and RWAs to identify and fix problem points within a fixed timeline.

I told my officers not to justify delays but resolve issues. Gurugram deserves swift, smart, and visible action.

Q10. What immediate steps will you take in this regard?

We know the problem areas: Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, Cyber City, and the expressway service lanes. We are deploying dedicated traffic task forces in each zone with measurable weekly targets.

I have also instructed that feedback from commuters be directly routed to the DCP (traffic) through digital platforms without any delay. Red-light jumping, wrong-side driving, and haphazard parking are not just violations; they are reflections of weak enforcement. I told the commissioner to enforce discipline without confrontation, act without aggression, and resolve issues before they pile up.

Power can command fear, but only respect can build trust. Haryana Police must now lead with both.