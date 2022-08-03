Power board prepares to put in place prepaid meters in Ggm
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) is preparing to get existing postpaid smart energy meters changed to prepaid ones in Gurugram, officials said on Tuesday.
According to senior officials, the conversions will be carried out on a large scale and are part of the smart city project. It will primarily focus on consumers living in government colonies by asking them to opt for the change.
The state-owned enterprise is offering a 5% discount on the monthly energy bill to any consumer who switches to a prepaid smart meter. Campaigns will be soon launched across Gurugram urging consumers to opt for prepaid meters.
These meters are installed with an internal communication module which provides wireless data connectivity. This facility enables DHBVN to remotely disconnect power supply in case of defaults in bill payments, or any other violations. “However, this remote disconnection facility will not be made functional right away as the entire system is new,” a senior official said.
PC Meena, managing director, DHBVN, said that residents of Sectors 14, 15-I, 17, 21-28, 30 to 32, 39, 40, 42 and 42, along with Udyog Vihar Phase-I to III, Palam Vihar, DLF Phase I-V, Sushant Lok I, Nathupur, Sikandarpur, Sukhrali, Jharsa, Chakkarpur, and Saraswati Vihar can approach officials to switch to prepaid meters instantly.
“Consumers can call 1912 or visit the DHBVN office for activation of prepaid meters free of cost. There are only 38 consumers who have switched to prepaid meters in Gurugram at present,” another official informed. “When prepaid meters get installed on a large scale, annual auditing of energy consumption will become accurate and fast,” he added.
According to another senior officer, meter readers face resistance, or are manhandled when they attempt to disconnect power supply in case of irregularities. “Such instances can be avoided as power supply can be stopped remotely with the help of a prepaid meter. It will also significantly reduce the margin of errors in the billing process,” he said.
The officer further said that prepaid smart meters will not only benefit DHBVN, but also consumers. “Consumers can recharge using a mobile-phone based app. Energy consumption can be monitored daily and a consumer can control energy use to keep bills in check. They will also receive alerts for low balance and no auto disconnections will take place on holidays,” he said.
Rajesh Nandal, DHBVN executive engineer for smart city project, said that around 1.95 lakh smart meters have been installed in urban areas of Gurugram by a private firm with which DHBVN entered into an agreement in January 2021. “They are yet to install 2.97 lakh meters which will provide connections with up to 50kw load for domestic and commercial use,” he said.
Two more held over BJP youth leader’s murder
Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare. The arrested persons have been identified as Saddam, 32, a resident of Bellare, and a resident of Pallajamajalu, 42, Harris, police added. Earlier, the police arrested Shafeeq and Zakir on July 27 in connection with Praveen's murder.
Nuh: 7 dead receive wages under MGNREGA for a year, nine booked
The Nuh police on Monday registered a case against nine people for allegedly issuing job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) scheme fraudulently to 87 people, including seven who have died, and causing a loss of ₹21 lakh to the state exchequer in the last one year, said police on Tuesday. The chief minister's flying squad received a complaint in January, following which a team was formed.
Petition seeking early hearing on Karnataka high court’s hijab order mentioned in Supreme Court
A plea seeking an early hearing of the petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court's order for upholding a ban on Hijab in educational institutes in the state was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora mentioned the plea challenging Karnataka HC's judgement before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. CJI NV Ramana also said that if judges would have been fine, it would have been listed.
6 killed in landslides as rain lashes parts of Karnataka
At least six people lost their lives in landslides in the coastal districts on Tuesday, taking the total death toll of rain-related incidents to 59 since June 1, the Karnataka government said. Four members of the same family were killed in Muttalli of Bhatkal taluka in Uttara Kannada district after a portion of a hillock collapsed on the family's home.
GMDA hikes tariff for bulk water supply by 5%
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has revised the tariff for fresh potable water that it supplies in bulk to residential and industrial areas by 5%, taking the user charges from ₹10 to ₹10.50 per kilo litre. Apart from this, the MCG itself, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and a few other government bodies get water supply in bulk from the authority.
