Power outages in Gurugram as tanker damages feeder lines, poles in Sector 10

Gurugram: Several areas in Old Gurugram were plunged into darkness after a speeding tanker crashed into four overhead 11kV feeder lines pulling them along for more than 200 metres, discom officials said on Saturday, adding that eight electric poles in Sector 10 were also uprooted in the incident. DHBVN employees repairing an electric pole damaged due to a truck collision on Sector-10A road in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

They said that the incident took place at about 3am on Saturday resulting in power outages in Shivaji Nagar, Raj Nagar, Pataudi Road, Sector10, Sector-11 and other neighbouring areas.

The power supply in these areas could not be restored till evening. Discom officials said that the repair work was expected to be completed by 10.30pm on Saturday after which electricity was likely to be restored.

A senior official of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) said that the incident took place in front of the Sector 10 substation from where 11kV feeders supplying power to several areas originate.

“Somehow the 11kV transmission lines got entangled with the tanker. The driver probably failed to realise what had happened and he kept on driving. So, the four feeder lines snapped and got scattered on the road,” he said.

The officer said the pulling of the wires led to a scenario in which eight poles supporting them in series were uprooted. He said since the incident took place in front of the Sector 10 power substation, the electricity supply was immediately turned off. “Thankfully, no commuter was present around the spot at that time,” he said.

Discom officials said that teams are engaged in installing new poles, power supply cables, conductors and all other equipment which were damaged in the incident. “It is going to take several hours. We are continuously receiving calls from consumers who are complaining about the outage as their inverters are drained and they are left with no water supply,” an officer at the site said, adding that supply for the affected areas could not be restored from other feeder lines due to overloading.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 10 police station, said that the tanker was going from Delhi to Badli. “It is not still not clear how the vehicle crashed into the high-tension wires,” he said.

The SHO said that they were waiting for a written complaint against the truck driver from the discom officials in order to register an FIR and take action against him. “The driver managed to escape unhurt after the incident,” he added.