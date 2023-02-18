Processing units to be set up in a month to clear Bandhwari legacy waste

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday said the four private agencies hired to handle the legacy waste at the Badhwari waste plant will set up processing units at the landfill within a month, said municipal officials after meeting with the agency representatives.

Officials said there was a delay over the bank guarantee that these agencies have to submit to the MCG. Hence, the work order will be issued only after all formalities have been completed by them, said officials.

PC Meena, MCG commissioner, said the agencies were selected in January to clear 2,000 tonnes of the legacy waste from the landfill daily. “In all, the agencies will each clear and process 200,000 tonnes of waste from the landfill. The waste will be processed and cleared in a timebound manner,” he said.

Meena said their aim is to clear the landfill site at the earliest and they are trying to increase the processing capacity of units. “The agencies had issue with the sanctioned electricity load but those have addressed,” he said.

The civic body has extended the deadline for dumping waste at the Bandhwari landfill to March 31 after which no more waste would be dumped at the landfill, which is located in the Aravallis.

On December 30, to resolve the issue of excess legacy waste at Bandhwari, a state committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal decided that from February 15, 2023, onwards, 70% fresh waste generated by Gurugram and 50% waste from Faridabad will not be sent to the landfill.

Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner of MCG, said the new agencies will have to first carry out bio-remediation of waste at Bandhwari and then pass the waste through trommel machines to produce compost, inert (concrete waste) and refuse derived fuel (RDF). “The agencies will be set up machinery within 15 days and each of them will process 200,000 tonnes of waste and have been directed to reclaim the designated spot for waste treatment,” he said.

Kumar said the companies will start by constructing a concrete base at the spot and then install their machinery. “The existing capacity of legacy waste management is 5,500 tonnes per day, which will be enhanced to 7,500 tonnes by next week. The processing of legacy waste will be augmented to 15,000 tonnes per day by March 31. We have plans to hire two more agencies for processing legacy waste, so the capacity will increase to 20,000 tonnes per day by April-end. As per the revised action plan, the deadline to complete legacy waste processing is September this year,” he said.

