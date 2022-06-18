Prohibitory orders in place in Gurugram to curb protests against Agnipath scheme

Fearing more protests may erupt against the central government’s newly introduced Agnipath scheme for selection in the armed forces, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibiting gathering of more than four people at a public place) in the capacity of the district magistrate of Gurugram. The prohibitory order will remain in force until further orders.

Under the new Agnipath scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25% will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission.

The order, undersigned by Yadav and issued on Friday morning, stated protests are likely to take place against the new scheme in various districts of Haryana, including Gurugram. “...crowd may gather near railway stations, bus stands, markets, national highways, power supply infrastructure in Gurugram resulting in obstruction, disturbance and maintenance of law and order in the district,” said the order.

The order was issued after fresh protests were reported from Narnaul district of Haryana on Friday morning after Thursday’s violence in Palwal and Rewari. Stones were pelted at the district magistrate’s office in Palwal on Thursday, following which police had to open fire to push back the protestors, said officials.

Protests had erupted at Bilaspur Chowk on NH-8 on Thursday in Gurugram too, throwing traffic out of gear on both the lanes of the Delhi-Jaipur highway, said district officials adding no fresh protests were reported on Friday as both the police and the administration were deployed on the streets since morning.

Sandeep Khirwar, additional director general of Haryana police (law and order), said forces have been mobilized across the state and deployment has been made around vital points, including railway stations. “All police officers are acting in coordination with the district magistrates or deputy commissioners to maintain law and order. They have also been directed to dispel rumour mongering,” he said.

The ADGP said police have been directed to deal with maximum restraint in all situations but at the same time, not allow any violence. “Stern legal action would be taken in the cases registered for violence that broke out in places such as Palwal, Rewari and Narnaul,” he said.

Gurugram commissioner of police Kala Ramchandran, along with other senior officers, were seen patrolling the streets of Gurugram on Friday to take stock of the situation and review the force deployment at key locations in the city.

Gurugram’s sub-divisional magistrate Ankita Choudhary said based on Yadav’s directions, magistrates have been deployed with all deputy commissioners of police and station house officers of those police stations, which have sensitive installations.

“The police commissioner’s office, Mini Secretariat, bus stand, railway stations are the vital places in the city,” she said adding that security around such places has been heightened.

Assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) Aman Yadav said heavy deployments were made at key locations on national highways and major roundabouts in the city, including Rajiv Chowk.

“We had information that some people might attempt to organize protests at Rajiv Chowk and block traffic movement. At least 200 police personnel were deployed at the roundabout,” he said.

A senior official said that protestors in small groups had attempted to create law and order problems in Pataudi, Farrukh Nagar, Sohna but force deployment at these places diffused all such activities.