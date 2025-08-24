Proposal to hire 725 staffers for Gurugram city bus service approved

The Haryana government has approved a proposal to hire 725 staffers, most of them bus conductors, for the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL). The recruitment will be done through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL) to address manpower shortages and prepare for the expansion of the city’s fleet. At present, GMCBL operates 200 buses, including 50 in Faridabad. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior GMCBL official said the state finance department has cleared the proposal, and the hiring process will begin in the coming months. “We are currently operating 200 buses, and 200 more electric buses are expected to join the fleet by the end of this year. To run these, the service needs around 600 conductors and allied staff. The proposal for additional employees has been approved, and by the time the buses are added, trained manpower and depots will be ready,” said a senior GMDA official.

At present, GMCBL operates 200 buses, including 50 in Faridabad. Of the 580 sanctioned posts of conductors, 480 have been filled through HKRNL. Across 611 sanctioned posts, including conductors, only 477 are occupied, leaving 134 positions vacant, as per GMCBL data shared with the town and country planning department.

To accommodate the expanded fleet, GMDA is also working to increase the number of depots in Gurugram. Land in Sector 103 has been acquired from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram for a new depot, which will serve areas along the Dwarka Expressway. Construction is also under way at another depot in Sector 48, while two existing depots in Sectors 10 and 52 are operational.

Officials said the incoming electric buses will be smaller in size, making them easier to operate on congested city roads. “The depots and manpower are being readied simultaneously to ensure smooth rollout,” the official added.