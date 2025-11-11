Search
Punjab sarpanch held for supplying arms in Fazilpuria attack plot

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 06:35 am IST

Gurugram Police said Bikramjit Singh from Punjab’s Ferozpur district supplied imported Beretta pistols to inter-state gangs for planned attacks.

Police on Monday said they have recovered foreign-made weapons worth 20 lakh allegedly arranged to attack Haryanavi pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria, from the eleventh accused in the case. The suspect, identified as, Bikramjit Singh, a village sarpanch from Katora in Punjab’s Ferozpur district, was arrested last week and revealed during interrogation that he had secretly hoarded Pakistan-made and Italy-made Beretta pistols.

Police recovered three foreign-made guns and 25 live cartridges; suspect linked to supply of weapons for recent shootings in Gurugram. (HT)
A senior officer from the Sector 31 crime branch said Singh was allegedly involved in supplying weapons for shootings targeting Fazilpuria and a property dealer in Sector 45. “When placed under interrogation during a three-day police remand, it surfaced that Singh was arranging weapons for gangs operating in the country,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

To be sure, police have not confirmed whether a ballistic examination was conducted to determine if the recovered weapons were used in the shooting incidents.

Investigators said three imported guns and 25 live cartridges were found in his possession. “He was earlier arrested from Bhatinda, from where he used to illegally supply imported weapons to inter-state gangs. The suspect was produced before a local court on Friday and sent to three days of police remand,” the officer added.

Officials said Singh had already supplied three of six imported weapons to gang members, which were used in recent shooting incidents in Gurugram. “The suspect had a handler, Gagandeep, for the final delivery of weapons, and he was also recently apprehended,” another official said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an investigation is ongoing. “Singer Fazilpuria was attacked on July 14 while inside a moving vehicle on SPR Road. A white Tata Punch used to track him was also recovered,” he said.

Follow Us On