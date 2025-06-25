Rainwater systems, waste segregation now mandatory for societies: MCG

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday directed the bulk waste generators (BWGs) in the city to ensure wet, dry, and hazardous waste segregation at source. The directive was given at a meeting chaired by MCG additional commissioner Yash Jaluka with BWGs, to clarify their responsibilities under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. According to estimatesby the civic body, BWGs contribute nearly 500 tonne of waste daily in Gurugram, underscoring the need for their cooperation in managing the city’s mounting waste. (HT Archive)

“BWGs must ensure segregation of wet, dry, and hazardous waste at the source. Wet waste should be composted and used for maintaining green spaces, while dry and hazardous waste must be handed over to authorised recyclers,” Jaluka said, explaining that any establishment generating 100kg or more of daily waste or spread over 5,000 square metres falls under the BWG category. Such entities — including residential societies, commercial establishments, and institutions — are required to manage waste within their premises.

Further, “Mera Kachra, Meri Zimmedari” (My Waste, My Responsibility) was also discussed at the meeting. Jaluka urged BWGs to verify the disposal methods adopted by their waste contractors to ensure environmentally sound practices. Jaluka also lauded the waste management practices implemented by Park View Spa society in Sector 47, showcasing their composting and recycling techniques.

Pointing at the need for efficient rainwater harvesting and property self-certification, the additional commissioner stressed for mandatory installation and proper functioning of rainwater harvesting systems as per the Haryana Building Code, 2017. “Effective rainwater harvesting not only helps reduce urban flooding but also aids in groundwater recharge, especially ahead of the monsoon,” he said.

The additional commissioner also called for active participation in the MCG’s Property ID self-certification initiative to streamline property records and promote accountability.