Rajasthan, Faridabad police crack interstate counterfeit note network

Police have busted an interstate fake Indian currency note (FICN) racket, arresting two key members over the weekend and seizing counterfeit ₹500 notes, officials said on Monday. (Representative image) The accused from Aligarh was allegedly printing and distributing counterfeit currency, with a third associate still absconding. (PTI)

The arrest followed a joint operation by the Rajasthan and Faridabad police.

According to police, the first suspect was arrested on Saturday from Moda-Bajali Road in Rajasthan’s Dausa with 80 fake ₹500 notes. Officials said the suspect is from Dausa.

A senior officer of Faridabad police said the suspect was questioned by Rajasthan police on Saturday. “He told them about a Maruti Ertiga in which the second suspect delivered fake notes from Delhi and Faridabad to him in Rajasthan. On Saturday too, the second suspect delivered a fresh consignment. However, the first suspect was arrested in the process,” the officer said.

Officials said that acting on the information, a Rajasthan police team monitored the Ertiga and traced it using the phone number provided by the Dausa man. The car was followed and the police arrested the second suspect from Basantpur in Faridabad, on Sunday. He was allegedly the mastermind behind printing and supplying these fake currencies, said officials.

The second suspect hailed from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. A Maruti Ertiga, three printers, and several partially and fully printed counterfeit notes were also recovered from him, officials added.

Police officials said that he not only supplied counterfeit notes to the Dausa man, but also likely suppled them to carriers in other states as well, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Police said a third associate of the suspect arrested from Faridabad is currently on the run.

Investigators said the suspect arrested from Faridabad allegedly ran the racket for the last several months, injecting small numbers of counterfeit notes into rural markets across multiple states.

Yahspal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said they provided support to the Rajasthan team in carrying out their raids. “An FIR regarding the FICN racket was registered at Kotwali police station in Dausa,” he added.