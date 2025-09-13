Rajasthan man arrested for mowing down student in Manesar

A 47-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested in Manesar on Friday for allegedly mowing down a 32-year-old Ugandan woman with his car at IMT Manesar chowk in Delhi-Jaipur expressway service lane early Sunday morning, police said on Friday. The suspect was identified as Desh Raj, a resident of Shimla village in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

The suspect was identified as Desh Raj, a resident of Shimla village in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. Police said that the collision had resulted in the woman’s death and her body was found lying along the service lane early Sunday morning.

The woman’s friend had alleged foul play and got a murder case registered against unidentified suspects at Manesar police station on the same day.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that CCTV camera footage cleared that it was a car that had hit the woman who was alone at the spot.

“The incident had taken place at 5am on Sunday when Raj was travelling to his hometown from Gurugram. As soon as he reached the IMT Manesar chowk, the woman suddenly came in front of the car, a Kia Carens, and was hit,” said Turan, adding that Raj fled from the scene instead of helping her or alerting the authorities.

“Though a murder case was registered initially. However, the post mortem report and CCTV footage cleared that her death was caused due to an accident,” said Turan.

Turan said that broken parts of the front bumper of Raj’s car were found at the spot and after the vehicle was recovered, the same portion was found missing.

“Raj also confessed about the accident and it was corroborated with investigation and footage,” he said.

Police said that the woman’s body was handed to the Uganda embassy officials after an autopsy was conducted by a medical board on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased had come to India in 2023 on a student visa and was living in Chhatarpur, Delhi. She was working there in a salon as a hair stylist to earn a livelihood. On Saturday night, she had reached a club in Sector 26 from where she had travelled to Manesar where the accident took place.