Registry of 5 illegal flats to be cancelled, FIR against plot owner in Palam Vihar

Taking cognizance of the illegal construction of residential units in Palam Vihar’s C2 block, Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) later on Tuesday evening directed that registration of five flats, which was carried out against rules, be cancelled in next 24 hours. The DC also directed that electricity supply to these flats should be disconnected.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, told the DC that all the five flats were sealed by the DTCP on July 5 but the owners had broken the seals and resumed construction. “We have again sealed these units and recommended FIRs against plot owners,” he said.

The action was taken following a complaint by Palam Vihar sector 3 RWA, which had alleged that illegal residential units are not only being constructed on the colony but their property deeds are also being executed.

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday also got an FIR registered against a plot owner in Palam Vihar for resuming construction of a flat despite the property being sealed by the department. The case was registered under Section 10 of Haryana Development And Regulation of Urban Areas Act at Palam Vihar police station, DTCP officials said.

The department in a drive on Monday evening had sealed 30 flats constructed in violation of rules in C2 Block of Palam Vihar. DTCP officials said that a few flats sealed on Monday had also been sealed in July, but property owners had illegally broken the seal. They said the department is taking action against these owners as well.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said they registered a case against the plot owner for allegedly breaking the seal fixed by the department officials on Monday evening, immediately after the enforcement team left the area. “Around 30 flats, built in violation of rules, were sealed on Monday. The owner of one of the plots on which multiple dwelling units were built broke the seal and resumed construction in gross violation of rules. We immediately recommended that an FIR be registered against the owner,” he said.

According to the Haryana Building Code 2017 and the state’s urban development rules, only a single dwelling unit is allowed to be constructed on a single floor in a plot but multiple units were constructed or were being constructed by these plot owners in complete violation of rules, officials said.

Madholia said that only four dwelling units can be constructed on a plot along with a stilt area, and building more than this number is against the law.

“We have found four units being constructed on a single floor and excess construction on some of these plots. The government does not allow more than four residential units on a plot and these constructions are in complete violation of rules,” he said.

Madholia added that three more FIRs will be registered against other plot owners for illegal construction and damaging seals fixed on illegal flats in July this year.

The department said they also requested the planning department not to issue occupancy certificates to these properties, asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) not to issue water and sewage connections and also asked the power department to not release electricity connections to these plots. “The revenue department has also been asked not to execute any sale deed for the sealed plots,” he said.

In July, the department had sealed 60 residential units in the same locality that were constructed in violation of rules (multiple units had been constructed on single plots).

