Reporter’s diary: When classrooms ran silent sans teachers

Some stories do not begin with a tip but with discomfort. I first learned that a government school in the city had no physics or mathematics teachers for Classes 11 and 12. My initial instinct was to report it immediately. However, I was cautioned against publishing the issue, not because the information was untrue, but because students who spoke out could be made to “pay the price”. At that moment, the issue extended beyond missing teachers and became about the hidden cost of telling the truth. Some teachers arranged only after visit, raising questions on response delays. (HT)

Instead of filing the story immediately, I visited the school. What I found confirmed the concerns. The absence of teachers was not a rumour but a daily reality for students. During my visit, I spoke to members of the administration and staff. While some declined to comment, others responded with prolonged silence.

After several conversations with the principal and staff, it seemed that the administration was treating the absence of teachers as an inconvenience rather than a crisis. The situation appeared normalised within the system, despite the long-term impact on students preparing for crucial board years, some teachings staff said.

The administration also appeared focused on the number of students affected, implying that fewer students somehow reduced the seriousness of the issue. I was not permitted to speak with students inside the school. However, after classes ended, I spoke to several students outside the premises, who openly described the challenges they faced.

“We were given laptops and told to study from YouTube. “If we are required to study via YouTube, could you please clarify the purpose of attending class?” one student enquired.

Another Class 11 student highlighted the academic consequences, stating, “This is a crucial year because it introduces new concepts. We were not taught physics for the entire year.”

The experience forced me to confront my own privilege. What I witnessed was not an isolated lapse but a systemic failure that had continued unchecked for months. Core subject gaps were reduced to administrative footnotes while students bore the academic cost in silence.

The following day, I spoke with the principal again. She said, “We will be arranging doubt sessions for the students so their studies are not hampered.” A few days later, the source who had first flagged the issue confirmed that the school had arranged for some mathematics and physics teachers after my visit in December.

While corrective action was eventually taken, the delay raised a larger question. Why did it require external attention for a basic educational responsibility to be addressed?

This story was not only about missing teachers but also about a system where administrative routine is prioritised over students’ futures and where inaction results in lost opportunity rather than mere numbers.

(Mihika Shah is a correspondent with HT Gurugram, covering residents’ welfare, education, art and culture)