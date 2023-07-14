Two leopard cubs mistaken for kittens, rescued in Nuh

Two 4-day old leopard cubs were rescued on Friday morning by wildlife officials from Nuh’s Kotla village, around 56 kilometres from Gurugram. Both cubs are kept under observation and will be taken to the Aravalli where they were found. (HT photo)

According to officials, children were found playing with the cubs on Thursday night who had mistaken it for kittens.

Officials said that children along with their parents had gone to for cattle grazing when they spotted the cubs playing and brought them home.

Wildlife inspector Rajesh Chahal said that they received information around 9pm on Thursday night and a team visited Kotla village on Friday morning.

Chahal said the cubs are four-day-old.

“We have informed senior officials and are planning to reunite them with their mother,” said MS Malik, the chief conservator of forests (wildlife).

Malik said their priority is to reunite them with their mother at the earliest.

“Both cubs are kept under observation and will be taken to the Aravalli where they were found,” he said.

The latest incident adds to the growing list of leopards being regularly spotted in the area, said officials.

On Thursday, residents of village Kherla in Nuh had spotted a pair of leopards in the Aravallis, around 500m from the residential area.

