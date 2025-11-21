Residents allege inaction as Gurugram’s air quality slips again

Unregulated constructions and open burning of waste continue to mar Gurugram’s efforts to curb pollution, residents alleged, as the city’s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to the “very poor” level, clocking in at 302, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) Thursday bulletin. Despite increased vigilance efforts, residents continue to point at repeated Grap violations. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

The city was enveloped in a thick blanket of fog as slow wind speeds continued in the region, and the visibility reduced to below 1,000 metres at multiple points, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 13°C.

“Even though no dense fog cloud was observed, the air quality will continue to remain unaffected in the coming days. With a continued dry weather spell, north-westerly winds with a speed of 8-10 kilometres per hour are unlikely to disperse atmospheric pollutants,” a senior IMD official said.

The city’s air quality monitoring stations at NISE Gwal Pahari and Sector 51 recorded an average AQI of 361 and 345 at 4pm, whereas the stations at Vikas Sadan (270) and Teri Gram (233) logged “poor” AQIs.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), meanwhile, said they have increased enforcement on key stretches to curb unchecked emissions.

Grap violations

According to MCG data, 199 penalties have been levied for violations of the Stage-3 curbs of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) since it was enforced on November 12.

Penalties to the tune of ₹27.51 lakh have been imposed in 113 instances of illegal dumping and burning of waste, 12 instances of C&D waste dumping, 64 instances of unregulated construction, and 12 cases of use of solid fuels.

“Since October 14, a total of 20 challans have been issued against burning of coal and biomass, amounting to ₹1 lakh in penalties. For dust mitigation (30), sanitation-related discrepancies (1,006) and non-stop construction despite Grap orders (73) challans have been issued, with fines to the tune of ₹37.27 lakh imposed against individuals and private entities,” said Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner of the MCG.

The MCG said it has deployed 18 mechanical road-sweeping machines on designated routes for night-time road cleaning. “Measures like manual sweeping of roads, along with vigilance efforts against illegal dumping of waste, are actively being pursued by our sanitation teams. We encourage residents to throw waste only at designated garbage collection points and not roadsides,” Yadav said.

Residents seek strict action

Despite increased vigilance efforts, residents continue to point at repeated Grap violations.

Ajay Singh, a resident of Ardee city in Sector 52, complained of unchecked open burning on the stretch connecting the society’s entry to a temple in the vicinity. “A lot of encroachment and makeshift structures have come up over time. In the evening, people burn waste in the open, which adds to the pollution. This needs proper attention from the authorities,” Singh said.

Amresh Mishra, whose residence falls under the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), said that despite repeated complaints, open burning is frequent on an open plot in front of Elan Miracle Mall on the North Peripheral Road in Sector 84. “The place has become an illegal dumping spot for industrial waste. A massive blaze broke out near the commercial complex on Tuesday, and authorities failed to take note of the complaints until huge smoke began blowing in the area,” Mishra said.

A senior MCM official said that multiple fire tenders were deployed on the site to douse the fire. “Fire tenders were sent but it remains a challenge to identify the perpetrators,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Dr Manoj Kumar, analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said transparency in Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS) data is crucial for effective implementation of the Grap. “When emission data from industries is readily accessible and updated in real time, officials can take timely, informed actions to mitigate pollution. However, gaps in transparency, including delayed updates in OCEMS data and the large number of industries that are not equipped with OCEMS, weaken this process,” Kumar said.

Residents also pointed to unregulated construction in Sector 79’s Golf Hill and Sector 14 during night hours on social media.