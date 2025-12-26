Residents of Sector 67 raise sewage woes

Gurugram: Residents of Sector 67 have alleged that sewage leakage in their sector has caused waterlogging on the main road near Ansal Esencia society, causing inconvenience for both pedestrians and commuters. Sewage leaking led to serious difficulties for pedestrians and daily commuters in Sector 67 near Ansal Esencia Society (HT)

According to residents, the problem has been persisting for more than a year. The lane connecting with Ramgarh Village is waterlogged throughout the year.

“Ramgarh Village’s sewage pipeline does not have the capacity to handle the sewage flow,” said Jatin Rao, RWA member. “As a result, it overflows, causing waterlogging along the lane. The lanenear Ansal Esencia societyis unusable most of the time.”

Residents said that the society lacks a sewage treatment plant (STP), as it was never installed. “We have to rely on water tankers and other temporary measures to manage the situation,” said Rao.

“Without a proper STP, managing sewage becomes a challenge, and we are forced to rely on temporary methods to dispose of the wastewater,” said Manoj Kumar, another resident.

Residents and RWA members alleged that they have repeatedly raised their concerns with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) regarding this issue. “MCG has started work on installing the sewage pipeline, but in the process, they have dug up the road, leaving it damaged and difficult to use,” said Rao.

He added that while the pipeline work may eventually solve one problem, the damaged road has created a new set of challenges for the residents. “We have requested the authorities to reconstruct the road once the pipeline installation is complete. Otherwise, while one issue is resolved, another will continue to trouble us,” he said.

A junior official of MCG explained that the sewage pipeline installed earlier this year to prevent waterlogging in Ansal Esencia had been illegally connected to the village’s pipeline by the villagers. “To address this, we decided to extend the pipeline, which will benefit both the society residents and the villagers,” he said.

He added that around 70% of the work has been completed, but some portions have been delayed due to the invocation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). “The project is expected to be completed by March next year,” he said. “We will also reconstruct the road that was damaged during the pipeline construction.”