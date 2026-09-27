Weekly Tarot Horoscope, September 27 to October 3, 2026: An unexpected shift may open the door to something new

Aries Page of Swords + 5 of Cups + 4 of Wands Prediction: The week begins with curiosity, news, or an important conversation. You may need to process a disappointment or release an expectation, but the energy gradually shifts toward stability, celebration, and supportive connections. By the weekend, something that felt emotionally unsettled may begin to feel more secure. Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write one disappointment on paper, fold it 4 times, and place it beneath a candle before discarding it.

Crystal: Aquamarine supports emotional clarity and calm during transitions.

Taurus Page of Pentacles + The World + The Emperor Prediction: A practical opportunity could develop into an important new chapter. Completing an old cycle gives you greater confidence to take control of your plans. This is a strong week for building structure around career, finances, or a long-term goal.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Place a coin beside 3 grains of rice and set an intention for long-term growth.

Crystal: Tiger Eye encourages discipline, confidence, and practical decision-making.

Gemini Justice + 5 of Swords + 3 of Cups Prediction: Fairness and accountability become important this week. A disagreement may test your patience, particularly if someone refuses to see another perspective. However, supportive friendships and social connections can help restore your sense of balance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Place 3 flower petals beside a white candle while setting an intention for peaceful communication.

Crystal: Sodalite supports clear communication, rational thinking, and emotional balance.

Cancer The Tower + 8 of Wands + The Empress Prediction: A sudden development could change your plans quickly, followed by rapid communication or movement. Although the initial disruption may feel uncomfortable, it can create space for growth. Focus on nurturing what truly matters rather than resisting every change.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Ritual: Place a fresh leaf in a bowl of water and write one area of life you want to nurture this week.

Crystal: Green Aventurine encourages growth, optimism, and adaptability.

Leo Judgement + 9 of Cups + The Lovers Prediction: A realization may help you understand what you genuinely want. A personal wish could move closer to fulfillment, while an important relationship or emotional choice may require you to listen carefully to your values. This week favors honest decisions about what brings genuine satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and place 9 flower petals around it while naming one heartfelt wish you want to nurture.

Crystal: Sunstone supports confidence, optimism, warmth, and authentic expression.

Virgo King of Pentacles + 8 of Swords + 4 of Cups Prediction: You may have access to stability or practical support, yet your own worries could make you feel more restricted than you actually are. A sense of dissatisfaction may encourage you to reconsider what you really want. Look beyond the obvious option before deciding you're stuck.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Ritual: Place 4 leaves around a coin and spend a few quiet minutes considering what you genuinely want to improve.

Crystal: Moss Agate supports patience, grounding, and steady personal growth.

Libra 3 of Wands + The Hierophant + 6 of Pentacles Prediction: Your attention turns toward future expansion, established systems, and balanced exchanges. Guidance from an experienced person could prove useful, while fair cooperation may help turn a longer-term plan into something practical.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Ritual: Place 3 coins in a line toward a candle, symbolizing gradual movement toward a future goal.

Crystal: Lapis Lazuli encourages wisdom, clarity, and confident communication.

Scorpio The Hanged Man + Wheel of Fortune + Ace of Wands Prediction: A period of waiting or uncertainty may finally shift. The Wheel of Fortune suggests changing circumstances, while the Ace of Wands brings a fresh spark of motivation. Be ready to act when an unexpected opening appears.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Ritual: Place a circular object beside a candle and write one new beginning you are ready to pursue.

Crystal: Carnelian encourages courage, initiative, and energetic new beginnings.

Sagittarius 7 of Pentacles + Knight of Wands + 9 of Pentacles Prediction: You may spend the beginning of the week evaluating whether your previous efforts are paying off. A sudden burst of enthusiasm could encourage quick action, but the ultimate direction favors independence, self-confidence, and enjoying the results of your own work.

Lucky Colour: Rust Orange

Lucky Ritual: Place 7 grains of rice beside a coin and leave them overnight as a symbol of patient growth.

Crystal: Green Jade supports stability, self-reliance, and balanced progress.

Capricorn 10 of Wands + Death + King of Swords Prediction: A heavy responsibility or outdated commitment may reach a turning point. The Death card suggests transformation, while the King of Swords encourages clear decisions. Simplifying your obligations can help you approach the next chapter with greater authority and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Lucky Ritual: Write one burden you are ready to release, tear the paper into 10 pieces, and discard them.

Crystal: Black Tourmaline supports grounding, boundaries, and emotional protection.

Aquarius 2 of Wands + 8 of Cups + The Sun Prediction: You're looking toward a different future and may realize that an old situation no longer matches your direction. Walking away from what feels emotionally draining can create space for optimism, clarity, and greater freedom.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Write one situation you're releasing and one future goal on separate papers; keep the future goal and discard the other.

Crystal: Citrine encourages optimism, confidence, and forward movement.

Pisces 10 of Pentacles + 10 of Cups + Page of Cups Prediction: This is one of the more emotionally fulfilling weeks of your cycle. Long-term security, family or close relationships, and a sweet emotional development can bring warmth and happiness. A message or new connection may add an especially tender touch to the week.

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Lucky Ritual: Place 10 grains of rice and 10 flower petals around a small candle while expressing gratitude for the people who support you.

Crystal: Rose Quartz encourages love, emotional harmony, and appreciation of meaningful relationships.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)