Lay’s® Turns its INR 20 Pack into a Chance to Meet Ranbir Kapoor

With its new ‘Lay’s® Kholo, Ranbir Se Milo’ contest, the brand is giving fans a chance to win rewards worth INR 2 crore*, including an opportunity to meet Ranbir Kapoor. LAY’S® TURNS ITS INR 20 PACK INTO A CHANCE AT A PRICELESS FAN EXPERIENCE

National, September 2026: Lay’s®, one of India’s most loved potato chip brands, has long been synonymous with joy, playfulness and memorable everyday moments. Over the years, the brand has celebrated the lengths fans will go to for their favourite Lay’s®, most recently through its playful ‘Lay’s® Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi’ proposition featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. Taking this consumer connection a step further, Lay’s® is now turning that love into an unforgettable experience with the launch of ‘Lay’s® Kholo, Ranbir Se Milo’.

The campaign builds on Lay’s® long-running association with moments of fun and its recent ‘Lay’s® Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi’ proposition featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. This time, the brand is putting a fan experience at the centre of the campaign, with every eligible INR 20 Lay’s® pack becoming an entry point into the reward journey.

The contest uses a WhatsApp-led experience where consumers can verify eligible packs and collect them as they progress through different reward levels.

The More Packs you Verify, the Bigger the Reward The six-week contest period features a series of rewards that increase as consumers add more verified packs. Here’s how the reward journey works:

3 verified packs: Chance to win a gaming console

5 verified packs: Chance to win a premium smartphone

10 verified packs: Chance to win an international holiday

20 verified packs: Chance to meet Ranbir Kapoor For consumers who reach 20 verified packs, the top reward is a chance to meet Ranbir Kapoor, making the campaign a way for fans to turn their everyday Lay’s® purchase into an opportunity for a memorable experience.

Speaking about the initiative, Aastha Bhasin, Marketing Director – Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India, said, “Lay’s® has always been about creating moments of joy, with our consumers at the heart of everything we do. With ‘Lay’s® Kholo, Ranbir Se Milo’ Contest, we’re taking that connection a step further - turning the simple act of opening a pack into the start of something truly memorable. From rewarding experiences including the chance to meet the much-loved Ranbir Kapoor, the campaign brings together everything our fans love- great taste, joy and unforgettable moments. It’s our way of celebrating our consumers' continued love for Lay’s®, while making every pack an opportunity for something special.”

*Refers to the total monetary value of all prizes to be won under the contest, including the indicative value of the meet & greet session.

A Campaign that Starts at the Neighbourhood Store The campaign also brings the neighbourhood kirana store into the experience. Consumers can purchase an eligible INR 20 Lay’s® pack from participating stores and scan the campaign QR code or access the digital link to enter the Lay’s® WhatsApp journey.

Once in the journey, consumers can follow the instructions to verify their eligible packs and keep adding packs to progress through the reward levels.

Ranbir Kapoor, superstar and Lay’s® brand ambassador, said, “Lay’s® and I have had a lot of fun together, and what makes this one special is that it is really about the fans. They have always shown me so much love, so the idea that a simple INR 20 pack could bring us face-to-face is quite exciting. And there are some great rewards along the way too! I’m looking forward to meeting the winners and sharing a pack of Lay’s® with them.”

The campaign will be supported across retail, digital, creators and social media, bringing the contest to consumers both online and through neighbourhood stores.

How to Participate* Scan the QR code available on campaign material at the store, visit pepgenie.com/lays, or follow the campaign link on Lay’s® India’s Instagram page @lays_india.

2. Enter the Lay’s® WhatsApp journey and follow the instructions provided.

3. Buy an eligible INR 20 Lay’s® pack from a kirana or neighbourhood store.

4. Upload and verify your eligible packs and keep adding verified packs to progress through the reward journey and get closer to the chance to meet Ranbir Kapoor.

T&Cs* MRP INR 20/- (incl. of all taxes) across the following Lay’s® flavour variants: Lay’s® Classic Salted, Lay’s® India’s Magic Masala, Lay’s® American Style Cream & Onion, Lay’s® Chile Limón, Lay’s® Spanish Tomato Tango, and Lay’s® West Indies Hot ’N’ Sweet Chilli. Contest valid from 15th August 2026 to 30th September 2026 in select territories of India, on all Lay’s® variants of MRP INR 20/- (except Lay’s® - Maxx, Wavy, Shapez Crispz, Hot Chips Style, Wafer Chips and Mini Stix). For detailed T&Cs, visit: https://www.pepsnacks.com/lays/promo.

So, the next time you pick up an INR 20 pack of Lay’s®, there could be more waiting inside than just your favourite chips.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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