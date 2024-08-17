Residents of South City 2 complain to MCG about sewage at Arcadia Market 

For the past two to three years, Gurugram’s Arcadia Market has been struggling with a severe sewage issue, which has intensified during the monsoon season, said residents of South City 2, the locality adjacent to the market. The situation has led to unsanitary conditions, with sewage water overflowing onto the roads, making it difficult for residents to access the market without wading through filthy water, they alleged. The problem has only escalated over the years, with each monsoon season adding more pressure to the already strained sewage infrastructure, claimed residents. (HT Archive)

Residents of South City 2 have repeatedly raised concerns about the hazardous environment, but little progress has been made in resolving the issue, residents claimed. “The situation is unbearable,” said Anil Mehta, a South City 2 resident. “Every time it rains, the roads are flooded with sewage. It’s disgusting and poses a serious health risk to everyone in the area.”

According to residents, the ageing sewage system has been unable to cope with the increased pressure, particularly during the monsoon season. Priya Sharma, another resident, described the problem as longstanding: “We have been dealing with this issue for two to three years. The sewage system is outdated, and the monsoons make it even worse. The very thought of walking through that water is disturbing.”

Responding to the concerns, MCG commissioner Narhari Singh assured residents that the issue is being addressed with urgency. “We understand the severity of the situation and are addressing it as soon as possible. We will expedite the process to ensure that the sewage system is upgraded to prevent future overflows,” Singh said. “We will soon set up a committee to review and inspect the status of the sewage systems in the city. We will ensure that the issue gets resolved at the earliest,” said Narhari Singh.

Residents allege that the sewage system gets leaked, blocked, and damaged frequently which indicates that it is outdated. They further claim that the sewage pipelines has not been repaired in the last couple of years.

The situation is especially concerning for families with children, who must navigate through the contaminated water on their way to school. “ Every time it rains, the roads are flooded with sewage. It’s disgusting and poses a serious health risk to everyone in the area,” said Rajesh Kapoor, another resident.

“The situation is unbearable,” said Anil Mehta, a resident of South City 2. “Every time it rains, the roads are flooded with sewage. It’s disgusting and poses a serious health risk to everyone in the area.”

Another resident, Priya Sharma, said, “We have been dealing with this issue for two to three years. The sewage system is outdated, and the monsoons make it even worse. The very thought of walking through that water is disturbing.”

The problem has only escalated over the years, with each monsoon season adding more pressure to the already strained sewage infrastructure. “It’s not just about the inconvenience, it’s about the health of our community,” said Rajesh Kapoor, another resident. “Children have to walk through this mess to get to school, and it is unacceptable.”

Despite numerous complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), residents feel their pleas have been ignored. “We have been promised solutions before, but nothing ever changes,” said Kavita Malhotra. “We are tired of waiting. This issue needs to be fixed now.”