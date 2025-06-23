Residents seek control of sanitation services in Gurugram’s Sector 45

The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 45 has submitted a request to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) seeking control of sanitation services in the area citing prolonged neglect by the MCG-appointed agency to maintain the cleanliness. Garbage dumped on a road near Sector 45 in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

“The condition is very bad and it is not fair to live in filth. There is no sanitation in the area. Sector 45 has been neglected for years. We have been forced to employ private cleaners to keep our streets liveable. How long can residents continue to bear the burden of a service they already pay for through taxes?” Om Prakash Yadav, RWA president of the sector said.

Stating that the sector has remained in disarray for several years despite repeated complaints, residents alleged that services by the current agency — despite being paid over ₹7 lakh — are “grossly inadequate” and do not justify the expenditure of public funds.

The RWA, in its letter to MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, also requested to halt all payments to the agency and has decided to deny the entry of the sanitation staff until an overhaul is initiated. They have also attached a petition signed by over 700 residents and a USB drive containing photographs of unhygienic conditions in the area.

“This is not a spur-of-the-moment move. We first submitted our concern on September 1, 2023. Since then, there have been multiple meetings — including one with United Gurugram RWAs where a framework was proposed for handing over sanitation responsibilities to registered RWAs. Unfortunately, there has been little progress,” Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of the RWA said.

Dahiya acknowledged the concerns and welcomed the RWA’s approach. “We are reviewing the proposal positively. If an RWA demonstrates the capacity and willingness to maintain sanitation standards better than existing arrangements, we are open to working with them,” he said. “Our objective is to ensure cleaner neighbourhoods, and any workable, citizen-driven model that supports this goal will be considered on merit.”